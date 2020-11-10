How We Wish Our 'Work From Home' Scene Looked As Cool As That Of Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: larabhupathi )

Lara Dutta's latest post on Instagram will make you green with envy. Why? Well, her "work from home scene" is too cool. The actress, on Tuesday, shared a glimpse of how her "work from home" scenes look like. She can be seen resting on a poolside bed, holding phone in one hand and smiling for the camera with a book kept next to her. She looks quite relaxed. Sharing the photo, Lara Dutta wrote: "WFH be like!" and used two smiling face with sunglasses emojis. Reacting to her post, her fans left comments like "That's how it's done!" and "jealous of you now."

Lara Dutta wrapped the shoot of her next film Bell Bottom last month. She will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor in the film. Bell Bottom is slated to release on April 2, 2021. While filming Bell Bottom in London, Lara Dutta had a lot of fun with Huma Qureshi, a glimpse of which she even shared on social media. "It's a Humzamania! Give 2 girls some Scottish sunshine and we'll give you some crazy!" she captioned her post.

Lara Dutta made her debut in Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is known for featuring in films such as Aan: Men at Work, No Entry, Partner, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Chalo Dilli, Do Knot Disturb, Singh Is Bliing, the Don series and Welcome To New York, which remains her last Hindi film. She was last seen in the action-comedy web-series Hundred.