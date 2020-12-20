Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi And Daughter Saira Send Early Christmas Greetings On Instagram

Lara Dutta shared this image. (courtesy: larabhupathi)

Ahead of Christmas, Lara Dutta lit-up her Instagram profile by sharing a perfect family picture from their early celebrations. On Sunday, the actress shared a picture of herself along with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira. The family of three can be seen posing with a Christmas tree in the backdrop as they smile with all their hearts. Lara, Mahesh and Saira can be seen dressed to perfection in the picture. She captioned the post: "Feliz Navidad! And so the season begins." Actress Tisca Chopra commented on the post: "Picture of a happy family and a great looking one! Also probably the nicest." Dia Mirza dropped heart-eyed emojis on the post.

Take a look at Lara Dutta's post here:

Lara Dutta often delights her Instafam with posts pertaining to different facets of her life. She posted a set of super cute pictures with Saira and she captioned it: "This kid has my heart and my soul and anything else she'll have. She also has her mama's lipstick on her cheek! My favourite human being of all time! My favourite holiday partner. My partner in crime and my overall bestest ever sidekick."

Lara Dutta, who was crowned Miss Universe in the year 2000, is best-known for her roles in films such as Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in the web-series Hundred.The actress will next be seen in Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Lara Dutta shot for the film in London in August this year.