Here's What Happened When Mahesh Bhupathi Met Lara Dutta For The First Time

Lara Dutta with Mahesh Bhupathi. (courtesy mbhupathi)

Highlights Lara Dutta celebrates her 43rd birthday today

Mahesh Bhupathi shared a throwback from 12 years ago

"Happy Birthday Lara," he wrote

As Lara Dutta celebrates her 43rd birthday, her husband Mahesh Bhupathi shared a super cute wish for the actress on social media on Friday. He shared a throwback picture from about 12 years ago and a relatively recent one with the birthday girl and he added an adorable caption along with it. He wrote in his note: "Happy Birthday Lara... Throwback to the first time we met 12 years ago when I thought 'chance pe dance' to what you have built for us today." He added the hashtags #blessed #supermom #yummymummy #ceo #juststarting #LFg to his Instagram post. The comments section of the post was filled with greetings from Lara Dutta's fans and friends.

Take a look at Mahesh Bhupathi's post for the birthday girl here:

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Saira. The star couple frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Check out some of their posts here:

Here are some picture-perfect shots of Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, you can thank us later:

Lara Dutta, who was crowned Miss Universe in the year 2000, is best-known for her roles in films such as Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in the web-series Hundred. The actress will next be seen in Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Lara Dutta shot for the film in London in August last year.