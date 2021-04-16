Here's What Happened When Mahesh Bhupathi Met Lara Dutta For The First Time

"Throwback to the first time we met 12 years ago," wrote Mahesh Bhupathi

Here's What Happened When Mahesh Bhupathi Met Lara Dutta For The First Time

Lara Dutta with Mahesh Bhupathi. (courtesy mbhupathi)

Highlights

  • Lara Dutta celebrates her 43rd birthday today
  • Mahesh Bhupathi shared a throwback from 12 years ago
  • "Happy Birthday Lara," he wrote
New Delhi:

As Lara Dutta celebrates her 43rd birthday, her husband Mahesh Bhupathi shared a super cute wish for the actress on social media on Friday. He shared a throwback picture from about 12 years ago and a relatively recent one with the birthday girl and he added an adorable caption along with it. He wrote in his note: "Happy Birthday Lara... Throwback to the first time we met 12 years ago when I thought 'chance pe dance' to what you have built for us today." He added the hashtags #blessed #supermom #yummymummy #ceo #juststarting #LFg to his Instagram post. The comments section of the post was filled with greetings from Lara Dutta's fans and friends.

Take a look at Mahesh Bhupathi's post for the birthday girl here:

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Saira. The star couple frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Check out some of their posts here:

Here are some picture-perfect shots of Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, you can thank us later:

Lara Dutta, who was crowned Miss Universe in the year 2000, is best-known for her roles in films such as Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in the web-series Hundred. The actress will next be seen in Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Lara Dutta shot for the film in London in August last year.

Also Read