'Wonder If Our Memories Match:' Priyanka Chopra To Lara Dutta, Who Is Busy Reading Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra with Lara Dutta in a throwback. (courtesy: thepageantbuzz)

Highlights Lara Dutta is reading Priyanka Chopra's memoir these days

"Super excited to get this," Lara Dutta wrote

Lara was Priyanka's fellow Miss India winner in 2000

What's keeping Lara Dutta busy these days? Well, it is a book written by her dear friend Priyanka Chopra. The actress received a copy of Priyanka Chopra's memoir titled Unfinished along with a handwritten note from the Quantico star. On her Instagram story, Lara Dutta shared a picture of the book and she wrote: "Super excited to get this. Looking forward to the read." Priyanka Chopra also shared Lara Dutta's Instagram story on her profile and she wrote in her caption: "Wonder if our memories match." She added, "Love always."

See Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Lara Dutta was Priyanka Chopra's fellow Miss India winner in 2000. Priyanka won the Miss World title that year, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe, while Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific title. Lara Dutta frequently comments on Priyanka Chopra's posts. Earlier this year, Priyanka shared a picture from when she was 17 and she captioned it: "Lean, mean and all of 17." Lara Dutta commented on the post: "I remember this girl."

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. The actress has many projects scheduled, which include a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. The actress launched her memoir Unfinished earlier this year.

Lara Dutta co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in her upcoming movie Bell Bottom, releasing on May 28. She was last seen in the web-series Hundred that release last year.