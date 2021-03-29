Holi 2021: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates With Husband Nick Jonas And Her In-Laws In London

Priyanka Chopra with her family. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently living in London with her husband Nick Jonas, opted for low-key Holi celebrations along with Nick Jonas' family this year. She celebrated Holi there along with her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. Sharing a set of happy pictures from the festivities, Priyanka wrote: "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our homes. Happy Holi everyone." Nick Jonas also shared the same pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and he wrote: "Happy Holi! From our family to yours."

Comedian-actor Mindy Kaling, who will soon co-star with Priyanka Chopra in a wedding comedy, commented on the actress' pos. She wrote: "I remember being so excited for your Holi party in 2020... And then the world got shut down. Holi 2022 perhaps."

The actress loves to go big on festivals. Be it Diwali, Halloween, Karwa Chauth, Christmas or Thanksgiving. She shares loved-up pictures with her husband from the festivities. Take a look at some of the posts shared by the actress here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Well, Nick Jonas is a true blue romantic. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.