ICYDK: Here's How Nick Jonas Came Up With The Name Sona For Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant

On the opening day of her New York restaurant Sona, an excited Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from the eatery on her Instagram profile. The actress also revealed that it was her husband Nick Jonas who suggested the name Sona for the restaurant and let's just say it has a connection to their wedding, which took place in 2018. Writing about the "many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions," Priyanka Chopra added: "This has been a team effort all the way...From the many, many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to Nick Jonas - Yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means "gold," and he had heard that word in India, well...A lot, throughout our wedding!."

Priyanka Chopra, in her extensive post, wrote: "Today is opening day. What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can't wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC."

The actress also added that they will be following all the "safety guidelines" and wrote, "We're opening following all NYC and NY State safety guidelines to ensure you have a night to remember. I'm devastated I'm not there to celebrate, but I'm definitely there in heart and spirit...And on FaceTime. We can't wait to serve you."

This isn't Priyanka's first project as an entrepreneur. She became a tech investor by bringing dating apple Bumble to India. The actress also launched her haircare brand called Anomaly Haircare recently. She also runs a production house along with her mom called Purple Pebble Pictures, which backs regional cinema.