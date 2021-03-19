Priyanka Chopra Shares Pic Of Her New York Restaurant (See Inside)

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra just shared an update on her New York restaurant named Sona. The actress, in her tweet, announced that the restaurant's website is now live. She also teased her fans with a picture of Sona's stunning interiors. Sharing the link to the website, Priyanka Chopra tweeted on Friday night: "Sona New York's website is live! Check it out." Her tweet was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and well-wishers. This isn't Priyanka's first project as an entrepreneur. She became a tech investor by launching dating apple Bumble in India. The actress also launched her haircare brand called Anomaly Haircare recently.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from a prayer ceremony at the restaurant along with her husband Nick Jonas. "Sona is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realising this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become Sona," she wrote.

The actress was last seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger. She will soon appear on Oprah Winfrey's talk show and will star in Citadel. Priyanka and Nick Jonas announced this year's Oscar nominations.