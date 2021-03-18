Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra's Interview To Oprah Winfrey: 'Could Leave Behind The Insecurities Of My 20s'

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the Oprah interview (courtesy YouTube)

Priyanka Chopra, in her conversation with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show Super Soul, opened up about writing a memoir at the age of 38. The episode featuring Priyanka is yet to be released but in a promo shared on YouTube offers a snippet of the interview. Asked by Oprah if the pandemic-induced lockdown helped her finally sit down and write a memoir, Priyanka said: "I had committed to writing the book in 2018 and between all those flights and little time that I would get in all those hotel rooms that I lived, I could just never write. But I had this time because of COVID and that helped me really delve deep." Priyanka Chopra's recently released memoir, titled Unfinished, is already a New York Times' bestseller.

Talking to Oprah, Priyanka revealed that her decision to release her memoir comes from a place of "security": "Honestly, I also feel like I, as a woman, I'm in a little bit more of a secure place, where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and like not worry about that used to scare me before as much."

"I have a little bit more confidence in myself. What I bring to the table professionally, personally... so that really helped me address my life. And I always wanted to write a book and I thought the easiest way to do it is to write about my life. It wasn't," she added before bursting out laughing.

Watch a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey here:

Priyanka Chopra's episode of Super Soul with Oprah Winfrey will premiere on March 20 exclusively on Discovery+.