Trending: Priyanka Chopra's Loved Up Pic With Husband Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas lit up Instagram on Sunday by sharing a loved up picture of himself and wife Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram profile. Nick and Priyanka are currently in London. The couple live in California but Priyanka moved to London last year to complete the shooting schedule of her new Hollywood movie Text For You and her stay got extended after UK went into third lockdown due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. In his recent post on Instagram, Nick Jonas shared a selfie, in which Priyanka Chopra can be seen holding the camera and smiling with all her heart with Nick posing for the camera holding their pet Diana. Sharing the photo, Nick Jonas wrote: "My" with a red heart icon. Reacting to his post, Priyanka Chopra also dropped a red heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra, who recently opened her Indian restaurant in New York, talked about her bonding with Nick Jonas and what she initially thought about him in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. She said she didn't take Nick "seriously" when they started talking but later got to know how "self-assured man" he is. She told Oprah: "I did really judge the book by its cover. I honestly didn't take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. He is in his 20s... I don't know if that's something he would want to do. I did that to myself for a while till I actually went out with him. Nothing surprised me more than you know him. He's such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams... you know. Such a true partnership he offers me everything that we do together, that I truly believe that my mom manifested him."

Priyanka also launched her memoir titled Unfinished this year.