10 Big Quotes From Priyanka Chopra's Interview To Oprah Winfrey

Highlights Priyanka Chopra talked about her late father

She opened up about her husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka revealed she faced racial bullying at her school

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon, has become the talk of the town after she gave an interview to iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey on Super Soul. It was a virtual interview (but it didn't seem so, all thanks to technology). Priyanka is in London and she appeared on Oprah Winfrey, who is in Maui, Hawaii, with the help of cutting-edge technology. Here are 10 big quotes from her tell-all interview:

1 -Priyanka Chopra On Husband Nick Jonas

I did really judge the book by its cover. I honestly didn't take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. He is in his 20s... I don't know if that's something he would want to do. I did that to myself for a while till I actually went out with him. Nothing surprised me more than you know him. He's such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams... you know. Such a true partnership he offers me everything that we do together, that I truly believe that my mom manifested him.

2 -Priyanka Chopra On Her 2000 Miss World Win

I was thrown into the deep, and so badly. I didn't come from a pageant family. I didn't come from desiring that. I never thought I could be part of it. At 17, when you're thrown into this crazy world of pageants internationally and movies, I was just trying to keep my head above water at that point.

3 -Priyanka Chopra On How Much She Misses Her Late Father

I miss most about him just how unabashedly proud of me he would be in the littlest things. Even if I am having dinner and my plate is clean, my dad would be excited. If I wore a dress that I liked, my dad would be excited. From the littlest thing to the biggest thing, he would be the loudest in the room. I miss the noise, the excitement he had, the joy and investment he had in my life and just how excited he used to be about everything about me. I do feel that he's been instrumental in me being where I am today. He's helped me find a sense of peace, which I never had when he was around. He always saw me as a reckless, trying to get to the new place thing and he always wanted me to have a sense of peace. That's when I feel him around, when I feel peaceful.

4 -Priyanka Chopra On Her Faith Being Tested

I think around the death of my dad. At that time, [my faith] was tested... I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere just to do whatever I could to prolong his life. It's such a helpless feeling. I was very angry, my relationship with God changed a little bit... but then at the same time, I feel like God helped me find salvation and come out of it too. But at that time, it was tested. Oh man, I went to every temple there was to go to. I did every prayer there was to do. I met every godman or woman I needed to meet, every doctor I need to go to. I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere just to do whatever I could to prolong his life. It's such a helpless feeling.

5 - Priyanka Chopra On Her Memoir Unfinished

I had committed to writing the book in 2018 and between all those flights and little time that I would get in all those hotel rooms that I lived, I could just never write. But I had this time because of COVID and that helped me really delve deep. Honestly, I also feel like I, as a woman, I'm in a little bit more of a secure place, where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and like not worry about that used to scare me before as much. I have a little bit more confidence in myself. What I bring to the table professionally, personally... so that really helped me address my life. And I always wanted to write a book and I thought the easiest way to do it is to write about my life. If you want to dig deep, which I really wanted to, it can be uncomfortable. There were many times I wouldn't finish writing about something because I just didn't know how I really felt about that.

6 - Priyanka Chopra On Her Spirituality

In India it's hard not to, you're right. With the swirling number of religions that live in the country... I grew up in a convent school. So, I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque. I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family. I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you can't ignore it. I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that.

7 - Priyanka Chopra On Facing Racial Bullying At School

I think high school is hard anywhere, right? And to be coming of age, to understand your body as a woman and at the same time to be devalued for something I can't change or you know I wasn't even aware of the fact that this was something I should feel embarred about. But I guess when I was made to feel like, did my clothes smelled funny when I walked by hallway or did people smell curry or you know little things like that at 16 are so detrimental to a sense of self-worth, your sense of self. It's just being mean, trying to hurt someone. In retrospect now, I think that they probably didn't know what they were really doing, it was just trying to hurt somebody. But at that time, at 16, I remember I was like, 'I don't wanna live in this country.' I called my mom, she came over and we went back home.

8 - Priyanka Chopra On Filmmaker Who Mistreated Her

I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So, I worked within the system.

9 - Priyanka Chopra On The Most Memorable Part Of Her Wedding To Nick Jonas

My mom walking me down the aisle was a really big moment. I extended my hand for my mom to come, and I felt my dad's presence in such a big way in that moment.

10 - Priyanka Chopra On The White Tiger

I had read the book in abut 2008 and I actually read that the movie was being adapted for Netflix on Twitter and I told my agents to call and offer my services to as an executive producer because I was seeking work in America about 5-6 years ago, I just thought that it was not really in the consciousness of the filmmakers that a leading mainstream part can be played by a brown person. And I didn't want the movie to be put into an "independent" movie or put into a genre film box which ends up happening when you see the leading cast is all white. I really wanted to be able to EP it and get as many eyeballs as I can to the movie because the story is universal.