Priyanka Chopra On 16 Years Of <i>Kaminey</i>: "Turning Point In My Career"

Stop whatever you are doing and head to Priyanka Chopra's Instagram. The actress has dropped a set of pictures and a video to mark 16 years of Kaminey. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film featured Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. Priyanka played Sweety Shekhar Bhope, while Shahid pulled off a dual role as Charlie Sharma and Sanjay Kumar “Guddu” Sharma.

The first frame of the post showed Priyanka in character. Up next, there was a video that took us back to Shahid and Priyanka's on-screen chemistry — starting with happy moments and then moving to an emotional roller coaster. The other slides included more stills from the film.

In her caption, Priyanka Chopra shared how she was cast in the film. She said it felt like a dream come true because she had always wanted to work with Vishal Bhardwaj.

“I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida with Tarun Mansukhani directing and Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped shoot, I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my ‘commercial' image at the time,” she wrote.

The actress further mentioned how Vishal Bhardwaj flew all the way to Miami to meet her. “He said he'd like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story and I said, ‘Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.' And he said, ‘With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me.' And I did,” she added.

She also revealed that Vishal had promised to cast her in an “incredible” project for agreeing to do Kaminey. “But honestly, I was just greedy to work with him,” she added. Later, the two worked together again in 7 Khoon Maaf.

Priyanka Chopra thanked the cast and crew of Kaminey by writing, “#Kaminey remains a turning point in my career. I learned so much from the master Vishal Bhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part. Shahid Kapoor was sensational in his double role. Amole Gupte was unforgettable. I also met Mubina Rattonsey for the first time on this set. Those were the times. 16 years ago!”

She signed off with the words, “Thought I'd share the experience. Have any of you watched it?”

Reacting to the post, Bhumi Pednekar dropped a raised hands emoji. Actress Manasi Parekh said, “What an artiste! What fire! Priyanka Hindi films miss you. The audiences miss you.”

Tarun Mansukhani's LOL comment read, “I remember the day! (Confession - I was very jealous to see my actor being so excited to work with another director!!!)”

Released in August 2009, Kaminey was bankrolled by UTV Motion Pictures.