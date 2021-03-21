'I Believe That My Mom Manifested Him': Priyanka Chopra To Oprah On Her Marriage To Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra, in an interview to Oprah Winfrey on her talk show Super Soul, said that her mom Madhu Chopra "dreamed up" a man like Nick Jonas for her and even "manifested" him. Priyanka married Nick Jonas in Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. When during the interview, which has taken the Internet by storm, Oprah Winfrey quoted Priyanka's memoir Unfinished and said: "I read where you said your mom dreamed him up or had some spiritual force in bringing him into your life, because you'd been in bad relationships and your mother said, 'I hope that one day you just meet somebody who sweeps you off your feet.' And then, along comes Nick Jonas and you are swept-ed-ed off your feet," the actress replied: "I was really, swept-ed-ed is absolutely a right adjective. I may have judged the book by its cover. I honestly didn't take it very seriously when Nick was texting me."

She added: "I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. He is in his 20s... I don't know if that's something he would want to do. I did that to myself for a while till I actually went out with him. Nothing surprised me more than him. He's such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams."

Priyanka said she believes her mom "manifested" Nick Jonas because that was her own marriage with late Dr Ashok Chopra.

"Such a true partnership that he (Nick) offers me in everything that we do together that I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage," Priyanka added. She went on to talk about her parents' marriage and how they both built "a home and a life together." Priyanka's dad Ashok Chopra died in 2013.

She told Oprah: "They (her parents) worked together, they lived together, they built a home together, a life together. They had an equal partnership and I saw that growing up and I am just amazed that I found something exactly like I grew up with, with Nick and I am glad I let it happen."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at the Met Gala 2017, where they both walked the red carpet together wearing Ralph Lauren. Sometime later, reports about them dating each other surfaced on the Internet. Pictures of them walking hand-in-hand on several occasions also caught the attention of netizens.

In the first week of December 2018, the duo got married in Udaipur in lavish ceremonies.

