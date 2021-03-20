Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Didn't Take Nick Jonas Texting Her 'Seriously': 'I Was 35 And Wanted To Get Married'

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the Oprah interview (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights "I did really judge the book by its cover," Priyanka said

"I wanted to have kids," she added

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018

Being "swept off" her feet by Nick Jonas is one of the many things Priyanka Chopra talked about in her interview with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming episode of the talk show Super Soul. Talking to Oprah, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the first thoughts she had when Nick wanted to connect to her for the first time. Priyanka said she was apprehensive about dating the 28-year-old singer because of their age difference and that was just one of the many reasons: "I did really judge the book by its cover. I honestly didn't take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. He is in his 20s... I don't know if that's something he would want to do. I did that to myself for a while till I actually went out with him."

Having said that, Priyanka revealed that meeting Nick Jonas in person changed everything: "Nothing surprised me more than you know him. He's such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams... you know. Such a true partnership he offers me everything that we do together."

Priyanka said that her relationship with Nick Jonas is a reflection of how she saw her parents "build a life together" growing up: "I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage. She had a marriage of partnership. They worked together, they lived together, they built a home together, they built a life together in equal partnership. And I saw that growing up. And I am just amazed that I found exactly what I grew up with, with Nick. I just kind of swept. I let it happen."

Watch Priyanka Chopra talk about Nick Jonas to Oprah Winfrey here:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017, which was the first milestone in their forever love story. Following a brief meeting, Nick Jonas reached out to Priyanka on Twitter and the rest is history. Months later, they arrived at the Met Gala in May 2018 together, both wearing custom Ralph Lauren ensembles. Within weeks, they clicked their first photo together at a baseball match in Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a fairy tale wedding in December 2018.