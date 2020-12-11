A Million-Dollar Throwback Pic Of Priyanka Chopra 'Dressed In Her Dad's Army Uniform'

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday, flipped through her childhood album and posted an adorable photo from the time when she was a little kid. The actress will soon launch her memoir titled Unfinished, published by Penguin Random House. In her post, Priyanka Chopra shared a page from her memoir and wrote about the time when she used to follow her late father Ashok Chopra around the house "dressed in his Army uniform." Priyanka Chopra's parents Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhu Chopra served in the Indian Army. Sharing the photo, in which "little Priyanka" can be seen wearing her father's Army uniform, the actress wrote: "#TBT to little Priyanka. This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol."

"My dad encouraged my sense of adventure. Even as a little girl...I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn't been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first. That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do. #Unfinished," she added.

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra often remembers her father through emotional posts on social media. On Memorial Day earlier this year, she posted a throwback picture of her parents and wrote: "Both my parents served in the Indian Army... Maybe that's why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let's think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. Memorial Day."

On her father's 70th birth anniversary in August, Priyanka Chopra shared an old video that happens to be from an award function, in which Ashok Chopra can be seen collecting the Best Actress trophy on behalf of his daughter. She wrote: "My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad."

Priyanka Chopra's father died after battling cancer in 2013.