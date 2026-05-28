<i>Selfie Maine Leli Aaj</i> Fame <i>Dhinchak</i> Pooja Gets Married, Shares Wedding Video

Internet personality Dhinchak Pooja has announced that she is now married. The singer and YouTuber shared a video from her wedding on Instagram, where she is seen dressed as a bride walking down the aisle with her husband.

Although the groom's face is not clearly visible in the clip, Pooja hinted that she will reveal more moments from the ceremony soon. "Some clips of my marriage, I will share more," she wrote in the caption.

The post went viral on social media, with several users flooding the comment section with compliments and messages. One user wrote, "Need a wedding track queen," while another commented, "Ab gana ayega SHAADI MAINE KER LI AAJ SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ." Other comments read, "Congratulations ma'am, stay blessed," "I didn't recognise this legend until I saw the account name," and "Omgg, congratulations queen."

Pooja Jain, widely known as Dhinchak Pooja, rose to fame as an internet sensation with her unique pop songs and quirky videos. She became popular around 2016-17, when her songs started going viral across YouTube and social media platforms.

She initially caught attention with tracks like Swag Wali Topi and Daaru, but it was Selfie Maine Leli Aaj that brought her widespread recognition. The song quickly went viral and inspired numerous memes, reactions and parody videos online.

She later released several other songs, including Dilon Ka Shooter, Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai, and Naach Ke Pagal.

In 2017, she also appeared on Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan, where she entered the show as a wild card contestant.



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