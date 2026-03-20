Why Millennials Are Quitting Their 9-To-5 Jobs To Live A Slow-Life Dream

Ved Vardhan Sahni in Tamasha stands in front of the mirror every morning, sets his tie, leaves for the office, comes back home, eats dinner, and goes to sleep. His routine may seem simple, but his face conveys the frustration of being stuck in a never-ending loop. He appears gloomy in the 9-to-5 setup.

But why are we suddenly talking about Ved and the plot of Tamasha? While the 2015 film was not a blockbuster, it found its target audience among millennials a few years later. Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, now see themselves reflected in Ved. Impossible deadlines, the same old routine, never-ending traffic, and toxic workplace environments (read: horrible bosses).

All of this not only contributes to frustration but also leads to burnout. According to a 2024 peer-reviewed study published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry, 10% to 52.9% of Indian workers reported depression, while 7% to 57% reported anxiety.

The causes of this epidemic include digital fatigue, long working hours, and limited organisational support. Nearly 60% of professionals reported clear signs of burnout, such as declining motivation and constant tiredness.

In fact, India's work culture is considered among the most toxic in the world. While change is gradual, the rate at which this epidemic is turning into a pandemic is alarmingly high.

At least 10% to 52.9% of Indian workers reported depression, while 7% to 57% reported anxiety. Photo: Freepik

Symptoms of burnout, according to a Mayo Clinic report, include:

Feeling unable to cope

Constant exhaustion

Sadness, anger, or irritability

Loss of interest in things once enjoyed

Sleep disturbances

Frequent illness

Increased alcohol consumption or substance use

While burnout has emerged as a corporate buzzword, another term shaping social media trends is bed rotting. It sounds humorous, but it is a growing trend among Gen Z, with some millennials adopting it over the weekends. The concept involves doing nothing - lying in bed all day or staring at a wall. However, experts link this behaviour to anxiety and depression.

Many millennials, instead of lying in bed, are doing something more drastic. Like Ved Vardhan Sahni, they are not just quitting jobs for better opportunities-they are leaving the 9-to-5 corporate setup altogether in favour of slow living. Instead of air-conditioned glass buildings, people are moving back to their hometowns in Tier II and Tier III cities, working remotely, starting businesses, or joining family enterprises.

Still unconvinced? Read the stories of a few millennials who made the leap.

Why Millennials Are Leaving 9-To-5 Corporate Setups

Nikita Singh, founder of a boutique PR agency, decided to leave her job at 29. "I often felt my efforts went unnoticed because I was working remotely. The final nudge came when I realised that despite consistently delivering strong results, I wasn't being recognised or growing in the way I had hoped. That moment of clarity made me choose myself and take the leap," she shared.

Millennials are leaving their jobs due to Impossible deadlines and toxic workplace environments. Photo: Freepik

Sonia Saluja, a 34-year-old public relations consultant, shared, "Many aspects of my previous position made me unhappy, including insufficient pay, lack of career advancement opportunities, and an unsatisfactory workplace atmosphere. As a result, I became increasingly disconnected from my work and believed I had lost interest. Later, I realised it had nothing to do with the work itself-it was the environment and structures I was part of."

For Maya Rawat, internal office politics affected her peace of mind. "There wasn't one big incident, but a mix of factors-office environment and personal priorities-that made me feel it was the right time to step out and choose a different path," she said.

Shreya Pathak quit due to constant pressure to produce output. "I remember a phase where I was working almost non-stop, yet feeling completely disconnected. My creativity felt rushed and mechanical. Unrealistic expectations and endless content cycles eventually began affecting not just my work, but my sense of self," she shared.

What Millennials Are Doing After Leaving Their 9-To-5 Jobs

Millennials are slowing down, stepping away from office politics and toxic work environments, and living without the constant pressure of deadlines and deliverables.

Symptoms of burnout include feeling unable to cope, constant exhaustion, sadness, anger, or irritability, and sleep disturbances. Photo: Freepik

Nikita Singh, who now runs a boutique PR agency from Jodhpur, says she manages it remotely. "It hasn't been without challenges, but the autonomy, creative freedom, and ability to build something of my own have made it incredibly fulfilling," she said.

For Maya Rawat, freelancing proved transformative. Though 2024 was challenging with only a few clients, things eventually improved. She now earns more than she did in her corporate role.

"Living in my hometown has lowered my expenses, allowing me to save and support my family. I even contributed to building our new house, which feels incredibly fulfilling," she shared.

How Millennials Are Managing Stress And Avoiding Burnout

Stress cannot be eliminated entirely, but it can be managed by recognising limits and stepping away, even briefly, from stressful environments.

Trying relaxing activities, staying physically active, and prioritising sleep can help you deal with burnout. Photo: Freepik

Bed rotting has become one such coping mechanism. While some debate whether it's laziness or self-care, lying in bed all day may sometimes be the body's way of demanding rest. For others, slowing down means going for a walk or sipping tea while staring into the distance. However, experts caution that these are short-term escapes rather than long-term solutions.

When it comes to managing work stress, Sonia Saluja has learned to create healthy boundaries. "You have to know what you can take on and when to say no. It takes discipline, but it has helped me tremendously in avoiding burnout," she said.

Shreya Pathak structures her days more mindfully. "I'm more realistic about what I can take on. More importantly, I've given myself permission to pause, something I didn't have earlier," she added.

That said, not everyone can afford to quit their job due to responsibilities. According to Mayo Clinic, alternatives include:

Exploring options and speaking with your manager

Seeking support from colleagues, friends, or family

Trying relaxing activities

Staying physically active

Prioritising sleep

Practising mindfulness

Quitting may work for some, but it isn't the only solution. Keeping an open mind and talking to loved ones can often help in finding healthier ways to cope with burnout, and you can always seek professional help to navigate your feelings better.

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