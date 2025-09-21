22-Year-Old Quits Rs 60,000 Job To Prioritise Health, Sparks Online Debate

These days, chasing financial stability often comes with stress, burnout and health issues. A lot of people stick to high-paying jobs even if they are mentally and physically exhausting, thinking money is the most important thing. But every now and then, stories pop up that show health matters more than money.

One such story is that of Upasana, a young Indian woman whose Instagram video is going viral. The French Associate talked about why she left a well-paying job to focus on her health and gave a simple, honest look at the challenges of modern work life.

In the video, she shared, "I was earning Rs 60K a month, but I quit my job. The work was easy, but it was a night shift, and every third day I faced something or the other - headaches, acidity, low blood pressure or anxiety. By 22, I was already financially secure, but the choice was clear: either money or health."

"People often say money is temporary, it comes and goes, but if the body breaks down, neither you nor the money will matter. So I chose my health and decided to start over. I don't know what lies ahead, but let's see how I come back and make it in life," Upasana added.

In the comments section, several people appreciated Upasana for her brave decision.

A user wrote, "I've been there and done that! Wishing you all the best! Hope you receive everything you deserve. We are rooting for you!"

Another one added, "Don't know but why this reel is so relatable. You are so brave and stay consistent. You'll chase it."

"Literally going from the same situation and got motivated. Thanks," said an individual.

Someone asked, "Is this a sign for me too? Not even close to 60k, but girl, I relate to the night shift and health thing so much."

An Instagrammer commented, "Maine last 5 saal sa same loop mein I don't why but addat ho gayi but appreciate you that you take this kind of tough decision. [I have been stuck in the same loop for the last 5 years, I don't know why, but I appreciate you for taking such a tough decision.]”