Meet Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Jobs Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Chic Look From Milan Fashion Week

Eve Jobs, daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has once again captured the internet's attention. A recent Instagram post from Milan, where she attended the Bottega Veneta show, has gone viral across X. Fans praised her flawless look and elegant presence, with many calling her "stunning."

Early Life And Education

Born on July 9, 1998, in Palo Alto, California, Eve grew up in a closely knit household where her mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, instilled grounded values despite the family's immense wealth and recognition. She studied at Upper Echelon Academy in Florida before enrolling at Stanford University, graduating in 2021 with a degree in Science, Technology and Society.

Equestrian Achievements

Before stepping into fashion, Eve made her mark in equestrian sport. Horses became her first passion and, through discipline and training, she rose to become one of the world's most promising young riders. By 2019, she was ranked fifth globally among riders under 25, according to Horse Sport. Respected for her composure and connection with horses, she built her reputation on her own merit, independent of her surname.

Breakthrough In Modelling

Eve entered the fashion world in December 2020 with a holiday campaign for Glossier, appearing alongside Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls. Her runway debut followed a year later at Paris Fashion Week for Coperni, where her poised yet understated presence stood out. In March 2022, she signed with DNA Model Management, joining a roster that includes Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski.

Since then, her career has grown steadily, with appearances at the Met Gala, collaborations with Louis Vuitton, and a cover feature for Vogue Japan.

Marriage To Harry Charles

In July 2025, Eve married British Olympian Harry Charles, with whom she had gone public at the Paris Olympics the previous year. The couple tied the knot on July 26 at St Michael and All Angels Church in Great Tew, Cotswolds. The lavish celebration, estimated at Rs 59 crore (USD 6.7 million), featured extravagant floral arrangements, 101 candles on the altar, Persian rugs, and a performance by Elton John at the reception.

Eve Jobs is the youngest of Steve Jobs's four children. She has a brother named Reed Jobs and two sisters, Erin Siena Jobs and Lisa Brennan-Jobs.

ALSO READ: Who Is Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs's Daughter, Set To Marry An Olympian