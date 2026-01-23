How Much Money You Have To Spend For A Weekend Getaway In Switzerland's Davos

Davos is globally recognised for hosting the annual World Economic Forum, which is currently underway. While the Alpine town briefly becomes the centre of global power conversations every January (since 1971), many people don't know that it is also one of Switzerland's most popular ski and adventure destinations.

What if we told you that you could plan your next international trip to this scenic beauty? But how expensive is a quick weekend here?

Here's a breakdown of what it really costs to spend a weekend getaway in Davos.

How Much Will Travel Cost: Flights

Flights form the largest portion of your budget. Since there are no direct flights to Davos, you need to fly to Zurich and then travel to Davos by train or rental car.

According to Skyscanner estimates, a round-trip flight from Delhi to Zurich (departing Saturday and returning Monday morning) costs:

Budget option: Around Rs 42,000-45,000

(Travel time: approximately 18 hours and 45 minutes each way, with one layover in Istanbul or Dubai)

Fastest option: Around Rs 78,541

(Travel time: approximately 8 hours 25 minutes each way, with no layovers)

Flight details

Photo Credit: Skyscanner

Zurich To Davos: Train Vs Car

Train

For travellers choosing the more budget-friendly and scenic train option, the cost from Zurich Airport to Davos is relatively reasonable. A one-way second-class train ticket typically costs around CHF 60 to CHF 90, depending on booking time, demand, and whether saver fares are available.

This translates to approximately Rs 5,600 to Rs 8,400 per person one way, or Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,000 for a return journey. Prices may be lower if booked in advance via the Swiss Federal Railways website or app.



Given the comfort, reliability, and alpine views offered, especially on the Rhaetian Railway stretch, this option remains the most value-for-money way to reach Davos from Zurich.

Route:

Zurich Airport to Zurich HB to Landquart to Davos Platz or Davos Dorf.

Total travel time: 2.5 to 3.5 hours

Changes: Usually 2-3

The stretch after Landquart is particularly picturesque. Sitting by the window is highly recommended.

Car Rentals

The other viable option is to travel by car, which takes about 1 hour and 57 minutes but is significantly more expensive.

Cost: Around 424 CHF, approximately Rs 48,200

Capacity: Up to 3 people.

This option only makes financial sense if costs are split.

Davos's appeal changes with the seasons; winter attracts skiers, snowboarders, while summer draws hikers, cyclists.

Photo: Unsplash

Stay

Accommodation in Davos plays a decisive role in determining how expensive or budget-friendly your weekend turns out to be.

From Luxury To Budget-Friendly (Prices below are approximate per night in Rs)

Luxury Hotels

Steigenberger Icon Grandhotel Belvedere - Rs 32,835

AlpenGold Hotel - Rs 52,646

Hotel Fluela Davos - Rs 38,957

Hotel Seehof Davos - Rs 40,374



Mid-Range Hotels

Hilton Garden Inn Davos - Rs 33,371

Hard Rock Hotel Davos - Rs 31,431

AMERON Davos Swiss Mountain Resort - Rs 37,343

Hotel Waldhuus Davos - Rs 31,964



Budget-Friendly Options

Spenglers Inn - Rs 14,577

Davos Youth Hostel - Rs 14,630

Hotel Parsenn - Rs 27,019

Airbnb

Airbnb options are available and often preferred by groups.

Cost: From around Rs 25,000 for two nights

Upper range: Can go up to Rs 70,000 during peak demand

Food Costs

Food in Davos caters to every kind of traveller, from those looking to keep expenses in check to visitors seeking a more indulgent culinary experience. Budget-conscious travellers can rely on supermarkets and takeaway counters for quick, filling meals, while casual restaurants across the town offer hearty Swiss and international dishes ideal for relaxed lunches and dinners.

Estimated Food Budget (Per Person, 2 Days)

Budget-friendly (groceries and quick bites): Rs 3,750 - Rs 5,600

Rs 3,750 - Rs 5,600 Mid-range restaurants: Rs 9,350 - Rs 14,950

Rs 9,350 - Rs 14,950 Luxury dining: Rs 23,360 and above

Typical prices:

Coffee: Rs 375 - Rs 560

Rs 375 - Rs 560 Pizza at a restaurant: Rs 1,870 - Rs 2,800

Rs 1,870 - Rs 2,800 Mountain cafe meal: Rs 2,340 - Rs 3,270

Rs 2,340 - Rs 3,270 Fast food combo: Rs 1,120 - Rs 1,500

Rs 1,120 - Rs 1,500 Local beer (0.5 L): Rs 650 - Rs 840

Money-saving tip: Supermarkets like Migros and Coop offer hot meals under Rs 1,400, making them ideal for budget travellers.

For a two-day trip, food expenses depend entirely on where you eat.

Scenic alpine views of Davos surrounded by pristine mountains and valleys. Photo: Unsplash

Shopping: From Luxury To Local

Shopping in Davos shows the town's dual identity as both a global luxury destination and a serious Alpine sports hub. The main promenade is lined with high-end boutiques showcasing Swiss watches, jewellery and international luxury brands, catering largely to the elite crowd that visits during major events like the World Economic Forum.

At the same time, Davos is known for its specialised alpine retail, with stores offering professional-grade skiing, snowboarding, and hiking gear that attracts winter sports enthusiasts year-round.

Local food shopping remains an important part of the experience, with Swiss chocolates, artisanal confectionery, and regional dairy products available from established names such as Schneider's Ratia, Molkerei Davos, among others.

Sustainable fashion also has a presence, led by the Freitag Store Davos, which appeals to eco-conscious shoppers. For visitors willing to travel a little outside the town, the Landquart Fashion Outlet, located about 45 minutes away, remains the go-to destination for discounted international brands.

What To See And Do

Davos attracts visitors year-round, not just for its global profile as the host of the World Economic Forum but also for its mix of outdoor adventure and cultural experiences. The town's appeal shifts with the seasons, such as winter draws skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts, while summer brings hikers, cyclists, and travellers looking to explore its scenic landscapes.



Alongside nature-driven activities, Davos also offers museums, historic landmarks, and local experiences that give visitors a deeper sense of the region beyond its luxury image. Check out the list below:

Skiing and snowboarding at Parsenn and Jakobshorn, suitable for both beginners and experienced skiers

Scenic walks around Lake Davos and along the High Promenade

A visit to the Kirchner Museum, known for its focus on Expressionist art

Exploring the historic Schatzalp, once known as the "Magic Mountain"

Watching or exploring local sports culture at the Vaillant Arena, home to HC Davos

Day trips to scenic spots such as the Wiesen Viaduct and the Sertig Valley

Visiting the Biervision Monstein for a taste of local beer culture

Taking part in interactive city trails and puzzle-based experiences like Foxtrail

Total Budget

To sum it up, the total cost of a weekend trip to Davos can vary widely depending on multiple factors. For a budget-friendly traveller, opting for the cheapest flights (around Rs 43,000), train travel from Zurich, a hostel or budget hotel (around Rs 15,000-18,000 for two nights), and economical food choices, the overall spend for one person can come to approximately Rs 70,000 to Rs 85,000.

A mid-range weekend, with faster flights (around Rs 79,000), a comfortable hotel in the Rs 30,000-35,000 per night range, train transfers, and regular restaurant meals, is likely to cost between Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh.

For those choosing luxury flights, premium hotels, and high-end dining, the expense can easily cross Rs 2 lakh for a short two-day stay. Ultimately, Davos proves that while it carries a high-profile reputation, the experience can still be tailored to different budgets with smart planning.

About The World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 began on Monday in Davos. The five-day gathering is being held under the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue,' focusing on cooperation at a time when countries and businesses are navigating economic uncertainty, rapidly evolving technologies, and mounting climate pressures.

The Davos summit is regarded as one of the most significant international platforms for policy and economic discussions. Each year, it brings together heads of government, senior ministers, central bank chiefs, top executives, entrepreneurs, academics, and representatives from civil society.



The meeting serves as a space to discuss long-term priorities for global growth, explore new partnerships, and exchange ideas on issues such as technological change, sustainable development, climate action, and the future of global governance.



