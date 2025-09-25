What A Ticket On The World's Most Expensive Trains Cost

President Droupadi Murmu boarded one of the world's most iconic luxury trains today.

She embarked on a special journey aboard the Maharajas' Express, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and typically reserved for high-end tourists during the winter season.

About The Journey

The service ran from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi to Vrindavan Road station near Mathura. As per railway officials, the 18-coach formation for the President included 12 dedicated coaches of the Maharajas' Express.

This included a grand Presidential Suite, deluxe cabins, fine-dining restaurants, plush lounges, and power cars. Two standard AC coaches were added for senior railway staff. To avoid any interruptions, two locomotives were deployed, with one kept on standby in case of technical issues. The train departed from Delhi at 8 am and will Vrindavan Road at around 10 am.

World's Most Luxurious Trains

The Maharajas' Express, which the President will experience, is often listed among the world's most exclusive trains alongside Japan's Shiki-shima and the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe.

These services are known not just for their astronomical fares but also for how they transform a train ride into a near-palatial experience with personalised suites, gourmet dining, and rare, curated itineraries.

Let's have a look at some of the most luxurious (and expensive train rides in the world) :

Maharajas' Express, India

The Maharajas' Express is IRCTC's flagship luxury train. It operates primarily between October and April with fixed departures from Delhi or Mumbai.

It offers 3N/4D and extended 6N/7D stay options covering Agra, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Khajuraho, and Varanasi on select routes.

Photo: Maharajas' express

Price: $7,800 (Rs 6.92 lakh) to $25,000 (Rs 22.2 lakh) per person for a 7D/6N journey.

What's special: Palace-style suites, two fine-dining restaurants, off-train excursions to forts, palaces and tiger reserves, and pampered service across India's cultural circuits.

Shiki-shima, Japan

Train Suite Shiki-shima typically operates circular itineraries that start and finish at Ueno Station in Tokyo, running through Tohoku and often into southern Hokkaido before looping back to Ueno.

Photo: Japan Rail Club

Price: $19,000-$22,000 (Rs 16.8 lakh-Rs 19.5 lakh) for a 4-day journey per person in premium categories.

What's special: Ultra-modern suites, bespoke Japanese interiors, observation cars, and handpicked regional gastronomy through Tohoku and Hokkaido.

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is a restored 1920s-30s Belmond luxury train running seasonal one-night journeys mainly between Paris and Venice, plus select routes to cities such as Verona, Florence, Rome, Geneva, and rare multi-night Paris - Istanbul expeditions.

Photo: Belmond.com

Price: Starting $4,500 (Rs 3.9 lakh) per person per night in Historic Twin cabins. Long routes and Grand Suites can go up to £45,000-£61,200 (Rs 53.6 lakh-Rs 73 lakh) per suite.

Rovos Rail, Southern Africa

Rovos Rail is a luxury "train safari" operator based in Pretoria that runs multi-day journeys across Southern and Eastern Africa, renowned for vintage wood-panelled coaches, fine dining, and slow, scenic travel through game reserves and historic landscapes.

It's often called the Pride of Africa and typically carries around 72 guests in 36 suites with all-inclusive service, dress-up dinners, and off-train excursions.

Price: Multi-day luxury journeys often in the $10,000+ (Rs 8. 86 lakh+) bracket depending on route and suite.

Belmond Royal Scotsman, Scotland

The Belmond Royal Scotsman is a luxury sleeper train that journeys through the Scottish Highlands with all-inclusive dining, ensuite cabins, curated excursions, and intimate capacity around three dozen guests.

Photo: Belmond.com

It's renowned for mahogany-clad carriages, an open-air observation platform, and a dedicated onboard spa, making it one of the world's most exclusive rail experiences.

Price: Premium luxury in the UK market, with fares that place it among the $7,000-$15,000+ (Rs 6.2 lakh-Rs 13.5 lakh+) tier depending on route and cabin.

Deccan Odyssey, India

A government-backed Indian luxury train (Maharashtra Tourism), Deccan Odyssey, offers a 7-night, all-inclusive "rail cruise" journeys with en-suite cabins, fine dining, spa services, and guided off-train excursions across UNESCO sites, wildlife reserves, royal cities, and coastal heritage (phew).

It typically runs September-May with multiple themed routes such as Indian Odyssey, Indian Sojourn, Maharashtra Splendour, Maharashtra Wild Trail, Hidden Treasures of Gujarat, and Jewels/Heritage/Cultural variants, designed for slow, comfortable travel with curated day tours

What's special: Spa services, fine dining, and 7-night itineraries spanning UNESCO-listed Ajanta-Ellora, wildlife experiences, coastal heritage, and marquee cities; inclusions typically cover accommodation, meals, select beverages, guided excursions, and cultural programs, with supplements for special seasons and GST applicable per operator policy.

Price: Rs 7.4- Rs 11.8 lakh per person Deluxe and Rs 15.8- Rs17.8 lakh per Presidential cabin.

Palace on Wheels, India

Palace on Wheels is India's original luxury tourist train, with prices starting at INR Rs 2,64,300-2,87,800 per night.

It runs a 7-night, 8-day circuit from New Delhi through Rajasthan and Agra with opulent cabins, onboard dining, guided excursions, and heritage-themed service.

It operates seasonally from September to April, typically departing every Wednesday evening from New Delhi's Safdarjung station.

Photo: Palace on Wheels

The classic itinerary covers New Delhi, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur (Ranthambore), Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, and Agra before returning to New Delhi over 7 nights/8 days. Departures generally run September-April with weekly Wednesday departures from Safdarjung, aligning excursions and overnights for comfortable slow travel.