Medical Coach, Private Lounge, 5 Suites: Inside President Murmu's Luxury Train Maharajas' Express

President Droupadi Murmu travelled from New Delhi to Mathura on Thursday morning aboard the Maharajas' Express, one of the world's most luxurious trains. The Indian Railways had deployed special coaches for her visit to Mathura.

The Maharajas' Express was specially arranged for her journey. The special train comprises 18 coaches, including luxury cabins, dining cars, lounges, as well as security and staff coaches.

All about President Droupadi Murmu's special train

The President's train is distinct from regular railway services. It has separate coaches for the President's family and office staff, and a dedicated medical coach to handle emergencies.

The 18-coach train includes two engines, two railway coaches, two power cars, two luxury suites, a presidential suite, two lounges, a kitchen, two restaurants, three junior suites, and a staff coach.

Names of each coach

Each coach of the Maharajas' Express has been dedicated to a specific purpose and given a unique name.

The medical team's suite is named "Neelam," while the President's family's suite is named "Hira." The President's Suite is named "Navratna," and it has all the modern amenities.

Senior officials of the President's Secretariat travel in a lounge named "Rajah Club", and dine in the restaurant "Mayur Mahal." The train's kitchen and restaurant staff are all from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In the common area, there is a lounge called "Safari," while other officials travel in junior suites named "Gomad" and "Manik." Another restaurant in the larger section of the train is called "Rang Mahal."

A junior suite named "Munga" is reserved for railway officials, and there is a staff coach for the President's entourage. Overall, the train exudes a mini Rashtrapati Bhavan-like atmosphere.

All food and drinks are available on board. The train does not make stops except in case of an emergency. The entire train is air-conditioned, and it is used exclusively by the President.

President Murmu's special train journey

During the visit, President Murmu will offer prayers at Shri Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan, followed by visits to other religious sites, including the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura.

Last time President Murmu took the special train journey was in June 2023, when she travelled from Bhubaneswar to her hometown, Rairangpur in Odisha.