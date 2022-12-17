Viral Video: Man Gives Tour Of Maharajas' Express, Ticket Cost Rs 19 Lakh

The luxury train travel experience offered to passengers on various routes.

Most of us have travelled in a train at some point of time in our lives. We know and understand the general chaos and panic at platforms, the sound of train running on tracks and a little long and exhausting journey. Most people in the country still prefer railways over airways because it is still a cheaper mode of transport. But this one railway proved it just wrong.

Maharajas' Express, operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), offers a luxury train travel experience offered to passengers on various routes. As per the official website of Maharajas' Express, "The Maharajas' Express recreates that exclusive experience for its guests. An opportunity to travel in this one-of-a-kind train, being served by friendly butlers while visiting India's most splendid tourist attractions in all their glory, would appeal to any individual." On this train, a traveller may select one of four routes and travel for seven days. One can go on The Indian Panaroma, Treasures of India, The Indian Splendour and The Heritage of India.

Kushagra, an Instagram user took to the platform to share a video of the presidential suite of the train. In the beginning scene of the video a man opens the Maharajas' Express suite room door. The internet user describes the space as being about the size of a single railway coach. It includes eating spaces, a bathroom with a shower, and two master bedrooms. According to the blogger, this costs more than 19 lacs.

Large panoramic windows are included in the suite, according to the official website. Additionally, every passenger carriage has a dedicated butler service, complimentary mini bar, air conditioning and cutting-edge amenities including Wi-Fi Internet, Live Television and DVD players among many others.

The video was shared on November 10 and since then has amassed 48,00 likes and three million views. "Have you ever seen this Most Expensive ticket coach of the Indian Railways?" reads the caption of the video.

Also Read: Watch: Sonu Sood Sits By The Door Of A Moving Train, Railway Police Responds

"I'll prefer buying a property for that rate," said one user.

A second person added, "Itne mei nyc ghumke aa skta hoon ya koi bhi aborad country tobhi bahot se paise Bach skte hei (In this amount, I can visit New York City or any country abroad. Even then I'll save money)"

"Wow! This is so cheap! Instead buying a land, which will stay still in one place, we can buy this 1BHK moving room. The ambience looks nice and 19 lakh for this kinda property is a steal deal! BUY this, people.

"I would rather spend it on my first class ticket to travel around the world and come back," added a fourth user.

Featured Video Of The Day Political 'War' On India-China Border Face-Off