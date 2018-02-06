How To Avail 50% Off On Railways' Luxury Train Tickets

Schedule of Special Companion offer of the Maharajas Express
|JOURNEYS DATE
|Journeys Name
|07th Jan 2018
|Treasures of India
|10th Jan 2018
|The Gems of India
|27th Jan 2018
|The Heritage of India
|04th Mar'2018
|Treasures of India
|07th Mar'2018
|The Gems of India
|17th Mar'2018
|The Indian Splendor
|24th Mar'2018
|The Heritage of India
|01st Apr' 2018
|Treasures of india
|04th Apr'2018
|The Gems of India
|07th Apr' 2018
|The Indian Panorama
Here are the terms and conditions of the Special Companion offer of the Maharajas Express:
1. This offer is applicable on the above mentioned 10 departures.
2. On booking of first adult on a twin-sharing basis at full cost, the second adult sharing the same cabin will get 50 per cent discount on the published adult cost, said the Maharajas Express on its website.
3. The payment for the first adult will be as per normal terms and conditions and the second adult availing the 50 per cent discount, will have to make full non-refundable payment.
4. This offer is not transferable.
5. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offers.
6. This offer is on a first-come-basis and depends on the availability of cabins/suites on a particular trip.
7. The management of the Maharajas Express reserves the right to call back the offer at any moment.
8. The decision of the management is final in all disputes.
9. Other general terms and conditions of the Maharajas Express will also apply.
