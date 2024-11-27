Malaika Arora Was Living Her "Best Life" On A Train Journey And You Can Too With These Tips

Malaika Arora is living her “best life”. The actress recently posted a video on Instagram where she was seen travelling on a train. Malaika's love for travel is not a secret, but this is perhaps the first time we have seen her documenting a train journey. Of course, train rides have a flavour of their own and the Bollywood diva indulged in the experience like a true globetrotter. In the clip, Malaika is seen watching the ever-changing landscapes outside the window of her first-class AC coach. She spends time scrolling on the phone, chatting with her team and eating scrumptious home-cooked meals. A beauty enthusiast, she also does not forget to practice skincare. Her side note read, “Living my best life with a dabba in one hand, a face mask on, and my team fighting over the last bite like it's the Hunger Games. Who needs a vacation when you've got snacks, skincare, and squad drama on a moving train?”

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Latest Full Body Workout Proves How Flexibility Can Be "The Key To Stability"

Like Malaika Arora added a personal flair to her train journey, here's how you can also travel comfortably on the train.

1. Pick The Right Train Class

Your travel experience will depend upon the class you book. While sleeper and second-class options could be ideal for travellers on a tight budget, first-class or AC compartments are suitable for passengers wishing more privacy.

2. Carry Travel Pillow And Blanket

Even though some trains provide bedding, it is recommended that you carry your own travel pillow to experience the comfort of your home or are sensitive to temperature changes. Bringing a cosy blanket can also help you to stay warm and relaxed.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Ruffled Crop Top With Olive Cargo Pants Gave Autumn Nights A Bit Of Sunny Spring Style

3. Dress Comfortably

One of the most non-negotiable requirements ahead of a train journey is to wear clothes that are comfortable, light and breathable. Since the temperatures can fluctuate at night, you can also dress in layers. Avoid wearing tight clothing.

4. Pack Light Snacks

Although many trains serve food, it is a good idea to pack light snacks such as granola bars, apples and nuts so that you can have them anytime you want.

5. Bring Your Favourite Mode Of Entertainment

Overnight train journeys can sometimes get boring. So, do bring a good book, and download your favourite music, web series, movies, or podcasts to keep yourself entertained.

Also Read: Follow Malaika Arora's Guide To The Prithvi Namaskara Yoga Asana For Increased Core Strength And Mobility