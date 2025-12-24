Viral Video: Emirates A380 Flight Takes Off With Santa's Sleigh In AI Twist

Emirates, the global aviation giant, has joined the celebratory Christmas bandwagon. On Tuesday, December 23, the Dubai-based airline shared a video on X, extending holiday greetings with an unconventional twist.

At the heart of the festive display was Emirates' flagship superjumbo, an Airbus A380, which they reimagined as the “Sleigh380”. Staying true to the spirit of holiday cheer, the double-decker aircraft was fully decked out, wrapped in imagery of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, dubbed Santa Claus' helper.

This fictional reindeer was a 1939 marketing creation by Robert L. May, who wrote a rhyming story for a free children's booklet. The fantastical Sleigh380 was adorned with a glowing red nose, secured by harnessing straps. A well-decorated wreath was placed on top of the aeroplane, with reindeer horns emerging from it.

In another part of the video, the ground staff are seen stacking a bunch of presents onto a giant sleigh, hitched to the aircraft. After the colourful gifts are loaded, the Sleigh380 speeds along the runway, disappearing into the winter sky as if on global delivery duty.

The side note read, “Introducing the Sleigh380. Santa's going long-haul this year! Merry Christmas from Emirates.” Of course, there remains no doubt that it is an AI-generated clip, but Emirates has taken Christmas creativity to a higher level this time, impressing viewers.

Here's how the internet reacted.

“Aviation expert here. This does not seem safe,” joked a user.

“I have some Elf and Safety concerns,” admitted another playfully.

“This makes more sense,” noted an individual.

“Santa Claus is coming to town,” commented one person.

“Santa is upgrading to first class on an A380. It will be interesting to see it land on someone's roof,” read a fun remark.

“This is a great reminder that the job of a piece of marketing isn't always to convert, but to make your customers smile – which then converts,” pointed out someone else.

The credit for this remarkable digital work of art goes to Mostafa Eldiast, a Dubai-based reel creator and creative director. According to Emirates, “all visuals have been lovingly handcrafted” by the talented artist, the airline's “long-time collaborator”. He was also the driving force behind several of Emirates' viral A380 moments.