How Much Do Gauri Khan And Sussanne Khan Charge For Interior Designing?

Bollywood celebrities' opulent homes have always been a topic of fascination among fans. From lavish halls to luxurious bedrooms, the abodes of India's A-listers are often a reflection of their impeccable style and taste.

Behind the design of these stunning spaces are often the skilled hands of celebrity interior designers like Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan, who have worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. But have you ever wondered how much it really costs to have your home designed by these star designers?

In an interview with Zero1 Hustle by Zerodha, Sussanne Khan opened up about her interior design business and the charges for her services. The entrepreneur said, “We charge a flat design fee per square foot. We don't take commissions on what clients buy. For a 2,000 sq. ft. apartment, depending on the client's budget, location, and choice of materials, fees range from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 per sq ft."

Explaining the payment process, she added, “I take 30% upfront before starting work and then create the design. Once they finalise it, I take money for the materials, and we do the work room by room.” For a 1,500 sq.ft. luxury apartment in Mumbai, the total design cost would be around Rs 25–30 lakh.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan has not officially revealed her fees. However, reports give an idea of what to expect. As per Interiors A To Z, Gauri's basic consultation fee is Rs 6 lakh. Her residential interior design projects can range from Rs 30 lakh to over Rs 5 crore, depending on the project's scale and complexity.

For luxury villa projects, the cost can vary from Rs 3 crore to upwards of Rs 10 crore. Commercial projects, on the other hand, can range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 20 crore. Additionally, Gauri Khan offers bespoke furniture pieces, priced up to Rs 5 lakh.

These figures are subject to variation based on factors such as project size, materials used, and the level of customisation involved. It is worth noting that these numbers have not been officially confirmed by Gauri Khan's team.