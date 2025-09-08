Ananya Panday Chooses Gauri Khan To Design Her First Home In Mumbai, Calls It A "Sentimental Decision"

Ananya Panday's has recently opened up about choosing Gauri Khan to design her first house in Mumbai, calling it an emotional and sentimental choice rooted in their long-standing bond.

In an interview with NIF global, Ananya revealed that the decision went far beyond aesthetics. "Honestly, for me, it was a sentimental decision to have Gauri Khan do my house because I have grown up around her and she has almost been a second mother to me. She knew me, really me. She was like, if I was doing this for Suhana (her daughter), then I would have done something very similar," said the Liger actor.

The 26-year-old explained that the design journey was less about imposing ideas and more about creating a space that felt authentically hers.

"What I liked about Gauri ma'am was that even though she had known me since I was a kid, she still took me seriously. She saw that this is my first house and I would want to do it in a way… so she never put too many of her opinions or decisions… she left it open to me. Everything was like a question or conversation... ‘Is this something you would like?' ‘Do you want to try this?'

"Interior design is such a personal thing, where it might be like a project for you, but it is also someone's home where they will be spending every single day. So understanding the person's personality is very important," recalled the actress.

For Ananya, the experience of building her first home with Gauri was not only about creating a stylish space but also about reinforcing a relationship built on trust, respect, and care. The result, she suggested, is a home that reflects her individuality while carrying the warmth of a designer who has been an integral part of her life.

Ananya Panday thanked Gauri Khan for designing her home in an Instagram post. The caption of the post read, "My first home... my dream home (red hart emoji)... thank you @gaurikhan... no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you... and made it so so so special for me... you're the best, love you!"