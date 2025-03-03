Gauri Khan Powers Through Stylishly In A Chic Black Pantsuit

Gauri Khan's fashion repertoire will only give us inspiration to elevate our fashion game.

From bold fits to her chic pantsuits, Gauri Khan has never failed to tick all the fashion boxes with her striking numbers.

Her latest look was no exception as she redefined the classic black silhouette in a powerful way. She has carved her own niche in the fashion department and this all-black look just served goals. Her style brilliance only impressed us with her boss babe look. She opted for a chic black pantsuit. She paired a well-fitted blazer with chic pants. The tailored fitting added an extra edge to her look.

She ditched the shirt and instead opted for a sheer bodysuit underneath to add a bold touch to her look. Delicate jewels were a fitting choice to complete her look. Gauri trusted her signature makeup look that consisted of a dewy glam, glossy lips and wispy lashes. She sealed the beauty deal with soft waves and coral cheeks.

