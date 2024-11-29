Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Pledged Their Love For Each Other In An Ivory And Green <i>Lehenga</i> And Black <i>Sherwani</i>

It seems to be raining frame-worthy wedding pictures for Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, that too in the choicest ethnic couture. The newlywedded couple shared yet another photo dump of pictures that featured them in understated yet decadent desi occasion wear while mushily posing for the shutterbugs. The duo was spotted in a chikankari kurta and lehenga set and a black bandhgala sherwani with a golden sun setting in their backdrop. The freshly dropped pictures were accompanied with the caption, "You be you...and I will be me...Hold my hand my love...and the rest we will see- Adu-Siddhu" along with a red heart emoji.

Aditi Rao Hydari was seen wearing a full-sleeve ivory chikankari kurta with beige threaded embroidery and a plunging neckline. This she teamed with a multi-layered deep green lehenga with gold traditional Indian motifs hand embroidered at the hemline of each tier. Aditi wrapped up the look with a regal-looking beige chikankari dupatta that was decorated with a red border that was detailed with vintage gold beadwork and rubies. The 38-year-old actress kept her accessories minimal but aimed to have the maximalist effect in a pair of archaic gold chandbalis with kundan work and matching heavy kaan phool that doubled up as a hair accessory to add an ornament to her centre-parted half-tied tresses in open waves left loose over her back. Makeup wise, Aditi went for the blushing bridal look with beaming skin, arched brows, a tiny black bindi, a wash of gold shadow on her eyelids, mascara filled wispy lashes, a hint of rose-toned blush on her cheeks and a dusty rose lip colour to add the final touch of glam to her desi look.

Siddharth matched steps with his wife Aditi wearing a black self-striped sherwani with structured shoulders, a bandhgala neckline and metallic buttons for a front closure. This was teamed with a black linen knee-length kurta and a pair of straight-fit trousers. On the grooming front, Siddharth sported a combed hair look with a trimmed moustache and a goatee that finished off the OOTD.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's sartorial strides in a chikankari lehenga and a black sherwani were a match made in fashion heaven.

