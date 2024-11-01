Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Matching Peach Pastel Looks Set A Twinning Wedding Fashion Trend

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who tied the knot in September 2024, shared pictures from one of their wedding ceremonies earlier today. The loved-up newlywed couple looked like two peas in a pod during the rituals wearing colour-coded matching pastel outfits for the occasion. The ceremony, which revolved around the duo receiving blessings from their mother and father figures, teachers and elders including Mani Ratnam, Kamal Hassan and more; was made beautiful with the it couple setting major fashion goals.

Aditi Rao Hydari draped on a traditional peach Kanjivaram silk saree which was detailed with a gold zari border and gold zari bootas sparsely placed across the length of the drape. The saree border was further accentuated with a gold sequin and beadwork design embroidered along with a contrasting maroon piping. Aditi teamed this exquisite looking saree with a matching puff sleeve blouse with a gold border and a U-neckline.

On the accessories front, Aditi wore South Indian temple jewellery including a pair of emeralds and pearl-encrusted gold jhumkas, a pearl beaded choker with a gold pendant encrusted with emeralds, diamonds and a centre-piece ruby. But that's not all; Aditi's wrists were adorned with a stack of gold kadas detailed with pearls, emeralds and ruby embellishment and ornate floral cutwork design. Aditi finished off her accessory game with a gold kundan-work cocktail ring and her wedding ring with twin solitaires worn on her fingers.

For her hair and makeup look, Aditi styled her tresses into a half tied centre-parted look with fringe framing her face on both sides. Makeup-wise, she kept things minimal with a barely-there glam look of fresh skin, her statement arched brows, winged eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a touch of peach blush on her cheeks, a nude lip colour and a red bindi to add an Indian bridal touch to her OOTD.

Siddharth matched sartorial steps with his wife Aditi, wearing a crisp peach button-down cotton shirt teamed with a matching veshti and a metallic watch adorning his wrist. He was clean shaven as usual and styled his hair into a combed look for an overall groomed avatar.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding fashion diaries scored high on the couple fashion front.

