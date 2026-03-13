Jaswir Kaur Reveals She "Cried For 45 Days" After Makers Forced Her To Exit <i>CID</i>: "None Of My Co-Stars Stood Up For Me"

Television actor Jaswir Kaur, best known for her role as Inspector Kajal from the long-running crime show CID, has spoken about the circumstances that led to her sudden exit from the series years ago.

Speaking on a podcast with Subhojit Ghosh, Jaswir Kaur recalled a difficult phase in her career that she says changed her life dramatically.

Kaur, who has been working in television for nearly three decades, was part of CID between 2010 and 2012.

When she stopped appearing on the show, many viewers believed the decision might have been due to personal reasons or creative fatigue. However, the actor recently revealed that the situation was far more complicated.

Jaswir claimed that the events surrounding her departure began after what she described as a "black magic" incident.

According to her, soon after that episode, she was unexpectedly called to the production office and informed that she would no longer be part of the show.

Recalling the moment, Jaswir Kaur said, "Soon after the black magic episode happened, I was called to the office and asked to leave the show."

She added, "I was called to the office and suddenly told that my attitude was wrong, my walk was bad, and that I took the script even when I didn't have lines. They even accused me of using foul language."

The actor said the accusations left her shocked and confused, especially because she had already spent nearly two years working on the show. The situation took a heavy emotional toll on her.

"I cried for 45 days. I couldn't understand what went wrong. I had worked on the show for 22 months, and one day they just called me and told me to leave," she said.

Kaur also revealed that she tried to resolve the matter with the makers. She requested them to reconsider their decision, but those discussions did not change the outcome.

She shared, "The discussions went on for 45 days. There were meetings and round-table conversations, and all I had were tears in my eyes. I just couldn't understand it. When my mother saw my condition and started crying, that's when I realised this had to stop. So I walked away."

"Only Close Friends Knew That I Was Asked To Leave"

For years after leaving the show, Jaswir Kaur kept the real reason for her exit private. She said only a handful of close friends knew the truth.

"Only a few close friends knew that I was asked to leave. When fans asked me why I was no longer on the show, I would simply say that such decisions are made by the production house. None of my co-actors stood up for me. Nobody contacted me or checked on me," she said.

The period that followed proved to be one of the most difficult phases of her life. The actor shared that she struggled emotionally and professionally during that time. "For nearly seven years, I barely had work. I used to say that the government took care of me during that time because I survived largely on the income tax returns I would receive after paying my taxes, along with a few cameo roles here and there," she added.

Despite the setbacks, Jaswir Kaur eventually returned to television and rebuilt her career. She is currently seen in the popular show Anupamaa, where she plays the character Devika Mehta.