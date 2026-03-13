How <i>Dhurandhar</i> Director Spent His Birthday: Reading Aditya Dhar Memes To Adding Final Touch To Sequel

Aditya Dhar rang in his 43rd birthday yesterday, just a week ahead of the much-awaited release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

In an Instagram post, Aditya Dhar shared how he spent his birthday, along with an inspiring note about believing in one's dreams no matter how big they are.

Aditya Dhar began the note with these words: "As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by.

"Sitting here today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude—for the journey, for the team who has always walked beside me, and for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years.

"Reading all your messages, tweets, stories, and all the peak detailing by Aditya Dhar memes, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you, but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement."

Praising his audience for their trust in him, the director continued: "I truly feel blessed beyond belief. None of this is something I take for granted. In an industry where nothing is guaranteed and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything.

"If this year has taught me anything, it is to never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be."

"Back to work now. See you at the movies!" he concluded the post.

Replying to the post, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Such a beautiful note. A truly blessed year. To many more, Sir! Blessings upon blessings upon blessings."

Aditya Dhar's wife, Yami Gautam, also shared a note wishing him happy birthday: "If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me... To my one & only, Aditya!!! Happy Birthday, love."

About Dhurandhar 2

The trailer, released on March 7, shows Ranveer Singh returning in a deadlier, more ferocious avatar on a revenge spree. It highlights his dual roles as Jaskirat and Hamza, replete with high-octane action and violent scenes, setting the mood for another visual extravaganza.

Dhurandhar released in December last year, becoming the year's highest-grossing film and setting a record as the highest grosser in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this second installment.

Advance bookings for the film started on Saturday (March 7) for paid previews.

The second installment of the spy thriller has already sold over 411,182 tickets in India for the premiere shows scheduled on March 18—a day before the film's official release—according to a report by Sacnilk. The project has minted Rs 21.4 crore through advance sales. With blocked seats included, the figure rises to Rs 26.53 crore.

The highest sales were witnessed in Hindi, with 381,735 tickets sold so far, followed by Tamil at 17,633 and other languages.

Bookings for March 19 have not started yet.