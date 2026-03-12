<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Music Album To Be Launched At Grand Mumbai Event On March 17

The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge are gearing up for a grand music launch in Mumbai on March 17, building excitement around what is easily one of the most anticipated sequels of 2026. The event is expected to be a large-scale affair with the film's cast and crew in attendance, celebrating the soundtrack of the upcoming action drama.

The buzz around the sequel has been strong ever since its trailer dropped online without a traditional launch event. Now the team appears to be making up for it with an elaborate album launch.



Adding to the excitement, select users of Spotify Premium have already started receiving in-app invitations to attend the special launch event. Unsurprisingly, fans who have received these invites can barely keep calm.

The music of the first Dhurandhar played a huge role in the film's popularity, and expectations from the sequel's album are equally high. Giving fans a taste of what is to come, the makers released a track earlier today. The song is a revived version of the iconic Aari Aari, which was also featured in the film's trailer.

The refreshed track gives audiences a closer look at Ranveer Singh in his fierce and intense avatar as Hamza Ali Mazari. With striking visuals and a powerful soundscape, the song builds further intrigue around the character and the world of the film.

The track has been recreated under the creative vision of Aditya Dhar, while the music has been composed, arranged, and programmed by Shashwat Sachdev. The new version blends the nostalgia of the original with a more contemporary sound, setting the tone for the sequel's larger narrative.

Meanwhile, the makers have also come up with a unique way to build anticipation ahead of the sequel's release. A week before the new film hits theatres, the original Dhurandhar has been re-released across 250 screens in India starting March 12. International audiences will also get a chance to revisit the film, with screenings across 250 overseas screens beginning March 13.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 19. The release coincides with the festive celebrations of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid al-Fitr, making it a major holiday weekend release.

While the first film was released only in Hindi, the sequel is aiming for a much wider reach. Along with Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will also release in dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, expanding its appeal across multiple markets.



