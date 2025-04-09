"Salman Khan Believed In Me When I Was Not Received Well," Says Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend and singer Iulia Vantur sang a rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's Lag Jaa Gale in the superstar's latest film Sikandar. But do you know it was Salman who supported Iulia emotionally when she failed to believe in her voice? Iulia has revealed it herself.

Iulia Vantur, in a conversation with Filmfare, said, “The emotional support is very important for everybody. To have somebody who believes in your voice. He was one person who believed in my voice and my talent. He encouraged me to do this when I doubted myself. There were moments when I was not received so well."

She added, "I was coming out of nowhere, singing Hindi songs. At the same time, I had those people who were really trusting me. They were really believing in me more than I did. That was so important for me. I'm really grateful for that. It's important to have that emotional support. It's important to have those people who are there for you. I feel blessed."

Iulia Vantur admitted that executing a solo stage performance was no easy task. The singer shared, "I had a platform to showcase my talent. Of course, when you're so visible, you've two sides, right? You've to deal with both of them. But there's nobody else when you're on the stage. You'll have to deal with that.”

Iulia Vantur debuted in the music world with the song Every Night And Day. It was composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Although Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have not confirmed their relationship, the duo has been spotted spending time together on several occasions. Last year, the superstar celebrated Iulia's father's birthday in Dubai.

Iulia Vantur uploaded a couple of snaps from the intimate celebrations on Instagram. In the photos, Salman Khan was seen posing with Iulia's parents. The side note read, "Happy Birthday, Dad! I love you and thank you. 2 heroes."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Sikandar failed to impress fans. The movie, directed by AR Murugadoss, premiered on March 30.