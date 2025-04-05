<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Next Stop For Salman Khan's Film - Rs 100 Crore

Salman Khan's Sikandar is steadily inching towards the ₹100 crore milestone at the domestic box office. On Day 6, the AR Murugadoss directorial collected ₹3.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 7.38% Hindi occupancy on its first Friday.

So far, Sikandar has amassed a total of ₹94 crore in the Indian market, the report added.

Sikandar marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. While fans are excited, some people have raised eyebrows over their 31-year age gap. At the film's trailer launch event, Salman addressed the criticism.

The actor said, "Phir vo bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arre jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhyi? Inki shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega. [Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter too. Her mother's permission will be sorted.]”

Sikandar hit cinema screens on March 30, but just hours before its official release, the film was leaked online. Reports say an HD print surfaced on several websites.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta raised his voice against the leak and called it a producer's “worst nightmare.” In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “It's the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release.” Click here to read the full story.

In addition to the leading duo, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj in crucial roles. The project has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.