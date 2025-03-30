<I>Sikandar</I> Full Movie Leaked Before Release, Producers Get 600 Piracy Sites To Pull Film Down

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's much-anticipated film Sikandar has finally hit theatres. However, just hours before its official release, the movie was leaked online.

Reports suggest that an HD print surfaced on various websites, sparking concerns among the makers.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta strongly condemned the leak, calling it a producer's worst nightmare. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "It's the worst nightmare for any producer. A film is being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that's what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar', slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night, but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear!"

Despite the setback, Salman Khan's loyal fans have come together in support, urging everyone to watch the film only in theatres. One fan posted on X, "Don't worry about the leak. What's meant to be will happen. Sikandar will be a huge blockbuster, that's it."

Another fan assured, "Guys, relax! The team is working on removing the links... and taking strict action against the culprits. Stay positive, real Salman Khan fans will go and watch the movie in theaters. The box office collection will be organic, and that's something to be proud of."

We reached out to the film's team regarding the leak, but they have not responded yet.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar is an action-thriller featuring an ensemble cast, including Anjini Dhawan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.