<i>KBC</i> Fashion Designer Calls Amitabh Bachchan 'Trendsetter': 'There Will Never Be Anyone Like Him'

Fashion designer Priya Patil has been closely associated with Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen style for Kaun Banega Crorepati since Season 10. With nearly 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, Patil has styled several prominent names, including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, and Sachin Tendulkar. However, she says her professional journey has been most deeply shaped by her long association with the megastar.

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Speaking about working with Amitabh Bachchan over multiple seasons of the popular television show, Patil described the experience as a milestone in her career. "Working with Amitabh Bachchan has been an absolute honour and one of the most defining experiences of my career," she told the Indian Express.

Patil highlighted that Bachchan's stature as a global icon is matched by his work ethic and personal discipline. "He is not just a legend in every sense, but also someone whose discipline, grace, and commitment to excellence are truly unparalleled," she said, adding that his attention to detail stands out even after decades in the industry.

"What stands out most is his incredible attention to detail and the respect he brings to every aspect of his craft," she said. She noted that his passion for his work has remained unchanged over the years. "Even after decades of iconic work, his passion and dedication remain unwavering, which is deeply inspiring."

Patil said being responsible for styling Bachchan has influenced her own design philosophy. "Being part of his journey, even in a small way, has shaped my own approach as a designer," she said. "It has pushed me to strive for a higher level of precision, thoughtfulness, and consistency in everything I create." She added that the experience is one she values deeply, saying, "It is an experience I hold with immense respect and gratitude."

Over the years, Bachchan's appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati has also been credited with setting several fashion trends, from tailored bandhgalas to classic accessories. Patil believes Bachchan's influence on style goes beyond clothing choices. "Amitabh Bachchan is a legend. There has never been, and never will be, anyone like him," she said.

She described his energy and presence as unmatched and said his fashion impact comes naturally. "His energy is unmatchable. He is undeniably a trendsetter," Patil said, explaining that his personality elevates whatever he wears. "His presence and personality elevate everything he wears."

Patil also stressed that Bachchan's style influence is rooted in who he is rather than what he wears. "I strongly believe that clothes do not make the man; the man makes the clothes, and in his case, that holds completely true," she said. According to her, Bachchan's impact on fashion has been consistent and effortless. "His influence on fashion is effortless yet profound."



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