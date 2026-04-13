Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Asha Bhosle In 'Immense Grief': "She Has Left An Entire Encyclopedia Of Eternal Music"

Asha Bhosle died on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following multi-organ failure. Amitabh Bachchan visited the legendary singer's home that day to pay his last respects.

A day after her death, Amitabh Bachchan poured out his "immense grief" in words and wrote an obituary post for Asha Bhosle on his blog.

The word "grief" appears multiple times in his post, underscoring his profound sense of loss.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Sorrow and grief... An entire era... an incredible... a phenomenal, astounding, prodigious presence... lost yesterday... the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji has left us...

In immense grief... Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to... gone to the heavens... and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music...

The body has left us... but her soul shall remain forever with us...

Her voice—the soul—shall ever be immortalised...

In immense grief."

Asha Bhosle Songs in Amitabh Bachchan Films

Asha Bhosle delivered iconic hits in films starring Amitabh Bachchan.

She sang Pehle pehle pyaar ki—a romantic duet with Kishore Kumar—and Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahani in Amitabh's The Great Gambler (1979).

Janu meri jaan from Shaan (1980) is a playful track with Mohammed Rafi and Usha Mangeshkar.

Dillagi ne di hawa from Dostana, Bachke rehna re baba from Pukar, and Tum saath ho jab apne from Kaalia are some other memorable hits.

Celebrities from music, politics, films, and sports have shared tributes for the legendary singer.

Asha Bhosle's body was taken to her Lower Parel home on Sunday evening. People can pay their last respects at her residence starting at 11 a.m. today. The body will remain there until 3 p.m.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend Asha Bhosle's funeral at Shivaji Park.

Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, Tabu, Asha Parekh, and Anuradha Padwal have arrived to pay their respects at her home.

Full state honours for Asha Bhosle are currently underway.

Key Achievements

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She is known for hits like Dum maro dum (1971), Piya tu ab toh aaja (1971), Chura liya hai tumne (1973), Yeh mera dil (1978), and Dil cheez kya hai (1981).