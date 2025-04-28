West Bengal Class 12 Result 2025 To Be Declared On May 7, Check Details Here

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced that the results for the Class 12 board examinations will be declared on May 7 at 12.30pm. Students who appeared for the West Bengal Higher Secondary exams can access their scores by visiting the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in, and on digilocker using their roll numbers and date of birth.

Additionally, the results will also be available on the NDTV special page, ndtv.com/education/results. The online scorecard will be provisional; students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once they are issued. The provisional marksheet will include details such as the student's name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks.

Following the declaration of results, the board will open the window for re-evaluation requests. Students who wish to have their answer sheets reviewed can apply within the specified timeline. Details regarding the supplementary examinations for candidates who did not clear one or more subjects will be shared by WBCHSE in due course.

Last year, the West Bengal Class 12 results were announced on May 8. A total of 7,55,324 regular candidates had appeared, and East Medinipur district recorded the highest performance. The overall pass percentage stood at 90 per cent, with Abhik Das from Hooghly topping the exam by scoring 99.2 per cent. In 2023, the results were declared on May 24, with a pass percentage of 89.25 per cent.

In 2024, over 5.09 lakh students had appeared for the exams conducted between March 3 and March 18.