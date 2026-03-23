Inside Kangana Ranaut's Timeless Saree Collection: Kanjivaram, Patola, And Khadi

Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold style and love for traditional fashion, has been turning heads with her exquisite handloom saree collection. From the vibrant patterns of Patola to the rustic charm of Khadi, her wardrobe beautifully incorporates heritage with contemporary style. Each saree reflects her appreciation for craftsmanship and celebrates the rich textile traditions of India. As the actress celebrates her 40th birthday today, let's take a look at her exquisite saree collection.

Kangana Ranaut In A Patola Saree

Recently, Kangana wore a mustard yellow Patola saree for the Rising Bharat Summit 2026. The drape featured intricate geometric patterns all over with wide red borders. The actress paired it with a rich red blouse with gold detailing on the sleeves. She accessorised her look with traditional jhumkas, a wristwatch, rings, and a delicate bindi. Her hair was half-tied in the back, perfectly complementing her minimal makeup.

Kangana Ranaut Rocks A Handloom Saree With Kullu Topi

While attending the parliament sessions as a Member of the Lok Sabha, Kangana often championed Indian handloom sarees. She once wore a Desi Oon drape made by craftswomen from her Mandi constituency.

The fabric was dyed with organic botanical pigments that captured the earthy, layered hues of the landscape. She layered it with a block print overcoat. In addition to this, Kangana rocked several handloom pieces, such as the shepherd-style jacket, kullu topi, longline coat, and traditional shawls.

Kangana Ranaut In A Pochampally Saree

Kangana Ranaut presented a report in Parliament dressed in an Indigo Pochampally Ikat handloom cotton saree. She teamed up the handloom piece with a matching blue blouse and brown loafers. She pulled her hair back into a sleek, no-fuss bun. She nailed the quintessential boardroom look that's both high-fashion and super practical.

Kangana Ranaut In A Khadi Saree

Last year in October, Kangana Ranaut brought a breath of fresh air to Khadi with a saree that was simple yet incredibly chic. The drape featured soft stripes of pink, orange, and white, accented by a lively green border and blue motifs. She teamed it up with a sleeveless Khadi blouse in a natural cream tone, which went well with the saree's soft hues.

Kangana Ranaut In A Kanjivaram Saree

Before this, Kangana stunned in an exquisite Kanjivaram pink saree on her visit to the Devi Durga Parmeshwari temple in Karnataka. The designer piece was picked from Adhvaria Silks by Deepthi Reddy's 'Kamakshi' Vintage Kanjivaram Collection. The saree's body featured intricate Meenakari work, and its Rettapet Zari border brought a hint of classic luxury.

Kangana Ranaut's handloom saree collection is inspiring fashion lovers everywhere.

Also Read | Aneet Padda Walks For Pero's 'Out of Office' Finale Show At Lakme Fashion Week