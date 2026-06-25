India's New Hub-And-Spoke Aviation Model That Will Cut Travel Time

India's ambition to transform itself into a global aviation hub has moved from blueprint to reality, with the launch of the country's first hub-and-spoke international flight network that promises seamless overseas travel for passengers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

The first service under the model, operated by Air India as an "Easy Connect" flight, was launched from Varanasi on Thursday, allowing international passengers to complete baggage check-in and immigration formalities at their origin airport before connecting to overseas flights through Delhi.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the network will expand rapidly, with flights from six more cities expected to begin within the next six weeks.

Responding to a query from NDTV on the next cities being considered, Naidu said, "Cities such as Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Patna, along with a location in western India, are being considered as spoke airports. We intend to expand this network across the country so that every region benefits from the initiative. Ultimately, our objective is to ensure that every international airport is connected to a hub, enabling seamless onward international travel."

What Is The Hub-And-Spoke Model?

The hub-and-spoke system links smaller airports, known as "spokes", with major aviation hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Under the model, passengers travelling internationally from smaller cities no longer need to repeat check-in, baggage transfer and immigration procedures at the hub airport.

For example, a passenger flying from Varanasi to London can complete check-in, immigration and baggage formalities in Varanasi itself. After arriving in Delhi, the traveller can proceed directly to the international departure area and board the onward flight.

This is designed to create an end-to-end international journey from smaller Indian cities while strengthening domestic aviation networks.

Varanasi Becomes India's First Spoke City

Air India's inaugural Easy Connect flight, AI1111, departed Varanasi on Thursday and NDTV was onboard the first flight carrying a full load of 180 passengers

The service has been timed to connect travellers through Delhi to international destinations within four hours of arrival.

Passengers on the inaugural flight were travelling onward to destinations including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, Phuket, Colombo and Kathmandu.

Overall, the Varanasi service offers connections to 17 overseas destinations across Air India's network, including London, Frankfurt, Rome, Milan, Zurich, Vienna, Copenhagen, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City.

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu formally inaugurated the service at Varanasi airport and handed boarding passes to passengers travelling on the first flight.

Why India Is Betting Big On The Model

The initiative forms a key pillar of the government's long-term strategy to position India as a global aviation hub by 2047.

The civil aviation minister also revealed that IndiGo is expected to join the programme soon.

"IndiGo is also set to join the programme and plans to commence operations through Mumbai Airport. The standard operating procedures for Mumbai are currently being finalised, and we are hopeful that IndiGo will begin services under the model within this month", the minister told NDTV.

According to the government, nearly 35 per cent of international passengers travelling from India currently transit through foreign hubs such as Dubai, Singapore and London before reaching their final destinations.

The objective is to retain a larger share of this traffic within India by funnelling international passengers through domestic hubs instead of overseas airports.

Officials also argue that India's geographical location between Europe and East Asia gives it a natural advantage to emerge as a major transit centre for global air travel.

The government believes the strategy will strengthen Indian airlines, improve aircraft utilisation, make better use of airport infrastructure built under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme and reduce congestion at major airports.

How The New Travel Experience Will Work

Passengers travelling on hub-and-spoke routes will receive boarding passes for both domestic and international sectors at the origin airport itself.

Key features include:

- Through check-in to the final international destination.

- Immigration clearance at the spoke airport

- Automatic baggage transfer without re-checking luggage at the hub airport

- Faster transit through the hub airport as passengers remain within the international travel stream.

- Reduced dependence on foreign transit hubs.

For inbound passengers, immigration and customs formalities will be completed at their final destination airport.

Air India To Expand Network Across India

Air India Managing Director and CEO Campbell Wilson said Easy Connect operations would soon be expanded to additional cities.

According to the airline, future spoke cities will include Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Chennai, among others.

The airline has also created a dedicated AI11XX flight series to identify Easy Connect services as the network expands.

Economic Impact And The Road To 2047

The government sees the hub-and-spoke model as more than an aviation initiative.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the programme would boost connectivity for Tier-II and Tier-III cities while helping attract investments and generate employment opportunities.

In a message on the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the start of hub-and-spoke international operations as a "historic milestone".

"Better international connectivity creates new opportunities for trade, tourism, investment, education and business. It enables people from smaller cities to access global destinations through a single, integrated journey while also supporting the movement of goods and services. This will contribute to regional development and strengthen India's economic growth," he said.

According to Ministry of Civil Aviation estimates, the long-term impact of the strategy could include the creation of around 16 million direct and indirect jobs and contribute nearly USD 1.4 trillion to the Indian economy by 2047.

For the government, the launch of the Varanasi service marks the first step towards a broader goal: shifting India from being primarily an origin-and-destination market to becoming a major global transit hub.