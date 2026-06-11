How 'Made In India' Passenger Jets Will Change Indian Aviation Forever

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a massive diplomatic and economic vision: "India will now build its own 'Made in India' civil aircraft" - on the historic occasion of completing 12 years in power. After building fighter jets like Tejas and indigenous helicopters, stepping into commercial aviation will be a historic milestone for India's sovereignty and economic power.



Why India needs its own 'Made in India' civil aircraft?

World's 3rd largest domestic aviation market

India is one of the fastest-growing economies today, and its aviation sector has taken a massive leap. It is now the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world. Flying is no longer just for the rich; it has become a necessity for the middle class. To meet this huge demand, Indian airlines spend billions of dollars every year buying or leasing planes from foreign companies. If the country starts building these planes at home, it will save India a massive amount of foreign exchange reserves.

Unprecedented expansion of flights and infrastructure

Over the last decade, the 'UDAN' scheme has connected India's small towns through air travel. The data speaks for itself: In 2014, the country had only 74 operational airports, which has shot up to 164.

The government aims to take this number to 350-400 airports by 2047, when India marks 100 years of independence.

To cater to these small towns and new regional routes, India will need small and medium-sized (70 to 100-seater) homegrown planes.

A massive boost for jobs and economy

Aviation isn't just about moving passengers from point A to point B; it is a major engine for the economy. Right now, India's aviation sector indirectly supports over 77 lakh jobs. Out of these, 3,69,000 are direct jobs within the industry.

When India kicks off its own civil aircraft manufacturing, it will create an entire ecosystem of aerospace engineering, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and local component suppliers. This will open up lakhs of new high-tech jobs.

Strategic autonomy and challenging global monopolies

Right now, just two or three foreign companies control the entire commercial aviation market. If a global crisis hits or the supply chain breaks down tomorrow, Indian aviation could come to a grinding halt. Having 'Made in India' aircraft means strategic self-reliance. Plus, India can export these planes to smaller developing countries in the 'Global South', boosting its global influence.

The Russian deal: Not just a vision, work has begun on ground

While PM Modi made the official announcement recently, the backstage prep has been going on for a while. Last year, India signed a major strategic deal with Russia's state-owned aviation giant, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC). Under this deal, Russia's modern civil aircraft - the SJ-100 (Sukhoi Superjet) and IL-114-300 - will be manufactured in India.

India is eyeing around 200 of these aircraft for domestic flights. Russian technology combined with India's manufacturing power is all set to turn the 'Make in India' passenger jet dream into reality very soon.

But the road isn't easy: The 'engine' technology is the real catch

As big as this vision and the Russian deal sound, there are massive real-world challenges ahead. Building a commercial plane isn't just about assembling the body; the science behind it is incredibly complex. The biggest test for this project will be on the 'engine technology' front.

40% of cost and a monopoly of few companies

The engine is the heart of an aircraft, accounting for 30% to 40% of the total cost. Today, the technology for commercial jet engines is a monopoly held by just a handful of Western companies - like America's General Electric (GE) and Pratt & Whitney, and Britain's Rolls-Royce. Even though India is moving forward with Russia's Sukhoi (SJ-100) project, Russia itself is facing hard times getting its engines (like the PD-8) certified globally due to western sanctions.

Risks of sanctions and supply chain disruption

Until India develops a commercial jet engine entirely on its own, it will have to rely on foreign suppliers. This brings in a massive geopolitical risk. If diplomatic tensions rise or international sanctions hit in the future, a shortage of spare parts or a block on technology could leave India's multi-billion-dollar project completely stranded.

The final word: challenges are real, but India will deliver

No doubt, mastering engine tech and meeting international standards is a mountain to climb. But let's not forget - this is the same India that once carried rockets on bicycles and went on to rule space with ISRO. Today, the ground deal with Russia, strong political will, and a massive domestic market of 164 airports are India's biggest strengths. No matter how big the challenges, the determination of 140 crore Indians and the rising tech capability will bridge the gap.

The day isn't far when a 'Made in India' passenger jet will fly proudly across global skies.