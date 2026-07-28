Which City Is Known As The Lassi Capital Of India?

From stuffed kulchas and chole to rich Punjabi thalis, some meals are best enjoyed with a tall glass of chilled lassi. Made with yoghurt and traditionally served with a thick layer of malai, this refreshing drink has been a staple in North Indian households for generations. Today, it is enjoyed across the country in several flavours, but one city has become especially famous for serving some of India's most iconic lassi. So, which place is known as the lassi capital of India? Let's find out.

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Amritsar Is The Lassi Capital Of India

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Known for its rich culinary heritage, Amritsar is widely regarded as the lassi capital of India. Here, lassi is an integral part of the city's food culture. Served in oversized steel tumblers or traditional earthen kulhads, the drink is known for its creamy texture, generous layer of malai and rich, satisfying taste. Whether you are beginning the day with breakfast or taking a break from exploring the city's bustling streets, a glass of lassi is never too far away.

Why A Glass Of Amritsar Lassi Feels Different

Unlike thinner versions served elsewhere, Amritsar's lassi is thick, rich and filling. It is traditionally prepared using fresh curd that is churned until smooth before being topped with a layer of malai. Many shops also garnish it with chopped nuts, saffron or cardamom, although the classic sweet version remains the most popular. Many establishments continue to follow recipes that have been passed down through generations.

What Locals Eat With Their Lassi

Lassi is often enjoyed alongside some of the city's most famous dishes. Popular pairings include:

Amritsari kulcha

chole

stuffed parathas

paneer dishes

Punjabi thalis

Its cool, creamy texture perfectly balances the bold spices found in many Punjabi dishes, making it a favourite accompaniment rather than just a standalone drink.

An Everyday Essential In Amritsar

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One of the reasons Amritsar is so closely associated with lassi is that it is enjoyed throughout the day. Locals stop by neighbourhood dairy shops for a refreshing glass, while visitors often make it a must-try culinary experience alongside the city's legendary street food.

Some of Amritsar's oldest dairy shops have been serving lassi for decades, drawing customers from across India and abroad. Their large glasses of freshly churned lassi have become as iconic as many of the city's famous landmarks.

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A Tradition Passed Down Through Generations

Lassi has long been a part of Punjab's culinary tradition. Prepared using yoghurt-a staple in Punjabi households, it reflects the state's strong dairy heritage. In Amritsar, this tradition continues to thrive, with countless eateries and dairy shops serving freshly made lassi every day.

From classic sweet lassi to versions flavoured with rose syrup, mango, kesar and dry fruits, the city offers something for every palate while staying rooted in its traditional recipe. That is why Amritsar is widely regarded as the lassi capital of India.