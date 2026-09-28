NCERT Launches New Class 9 Social Science Textbook, Available September 29

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a new Social Science textbook for Grade 9 students. The book is titled "Understanding Society: India and Beyond" and is the second part of the Grade 9 Social Science textbook.

According to an NCERT press release dated September 28, 2026, the new textbook will be available for purchase from September 29, 2026.

Where can students buy the book?

Students, teachers, parents and other readers will be able to purchase the textbook through the NCERT Publication Division and its authorised vendors. The book will also be available through the official NCERT website and Amazon, as mentioned in the press release.

NCERT has advised students and teachers to use its authorised sales channels to purchase the textbook.

New Social Science textbook for Grade 9

The textbook, titled Understanding Society: India and Beyond, focuses on Social Science for Grade 9 students. It is being released as Part 2 of the textbook.

The latest release is part of NCERT's ongoing textbook updates for school students. The new book is expected to be relevant for students, teachers and schools following the updated NCERT curriculum.

NCERT has also shared contact details for its Publication Division for further information related to the textbook. The new Class 9 Social Science textbook will be available from September 29, 2026.