NCERT Marks 66 Years With Focus On AI, Multilingual Learning And Next-Generation Classroom

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday celebrated its 66th Foundation Day in New Delhi.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, while addressing the gathering, said NCERT must work towards becoming a more innovative, inclusive and research-focused institution. He emphasised the need for the organisation to prepare students for a rapidly changing world and announced that revised textbooks for Classes 10 to 12 are being developed on a "mission mode" basis.

Joshi said NCERT has already introduced new textbooks for Classes 1 to 9 in line with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), while work on books for senior classes is currently underway. "NCERT's role is crucial in supporting the vision of a Viksit Bharat by creating a strong education system and nurturing skilled, responsible and globally competitive citizens," he said.

Growing importance of artificial intelligence in education

The Minister said the rapid expansion of AI has made it necessary for textbooks and teaching methods to evolve so that students can understand the technology and use it in a responsible manner. He also stressed the importance of making parents aware of children's digital habits so they can provide proper guidance.

Highlighting NCERT's efforts towards inclusive education, Joshi said the organisation is working on preparing textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 in all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. The council is also developing 121 language primers, including those in 93 tribal languages.

During the foundation day celebrations, Joshi inaugurated several new facilities, including a Robotics Learning Centre, Translation Lab and an upgraded television studio.