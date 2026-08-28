Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Reviews Key Education Initiatives, Stresses Timely Action

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi held a meeting with senior officials from the Department of Higher Education and the Department of School Education and Literacy to review the progress of directions issued and assess the implementation of ongoing initiatives.

Joshi shared details of the meeting in a post on X, stating that the discussions focused on taking stock of progress on the directions issued and reviewing the implementation of various ongoing initiatives under the Ministry of Education.

During the meeting, the Union Minister stressed the importance of timely execution and effective follow-up. He called for continued attention to the implementation of the initiatives to ensure that the directions issued are followed up appropriately.

Joshi also emphasised the need to maintain a sustained focus on strengthening the education system at every level. The meeting brought together senior officials from both the Department of Higher Education and the Department of School Education and Literacy.

In his post, Joshi said, "Held a meeting with senior officials of Department of Higher Education and Department of School Education and Literacy, @EduMinOfIndia, to take stock of the progress on the directions issued and review the implementation of ongoing initiatives."

He added that the meeting emphasised the need for "timely execution and effective follow-up", along with a continued focus on strengthening the education system at every level.

The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing work and monitoring progress on directions already issued, with emphasis on timely implementation and follow-up.