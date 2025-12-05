Delhi Government Launches Initiative To Boost AI Skills In Students

The Delhi government has announced the launch of its 'Delhi AI Grind' initiative to train students to solve real-world problems using Artificial Intelligence. The initiative is part of the New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV). The programme will run from December to March and will be implemented across all education districts in the national capital.

The initiative is designed for students between the ages of 10-25, with mandatory participation from students of classes 6-9 and 11.

The Department of Education, Higher and Technical Education, in collaboration with ViSV Foundation, will lead the initiative. School innovation councils and designated NEEEV teachers will also play a crucial role in mentoring students during the programme.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE) circular, schools are required to register on the Delhi AI Grind website and nominate five campus ambassadors among students before December 8. School-level mini-grind sessions will be held from December 15, followed by internal evaluations. Students will participate in district and state-level selections.



