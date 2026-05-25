NDTV LearnNXT Conclave: "<i>Padhna Kyu Hai</i>?" How Rouble Nagi Turned Slum Walls Into Classroom

At NDTV's LearnNXT Conclave Rouble Nagi, shared how art and education together helped change the lives of children in underserved communities. Nagi, who received the Global Teacher Prize 2026, spoke about her work on making education more accessible for children living in slums and difficult surroundings through a unique idea called Living Walls of Learning.

Nagi explained how she turned walls in slum areas into spaces for learning by painting lessons related to Mathematics, History and everyday education. Instead of depending only on classrooms, she used neighbourhood walls as learning tools so children could engage with education in a simple and visual way. According to her, the idea helped bring nearly one million children back into mainstream education through visual literacy.

Sharing one of the experiences that deeply affected her, Nagi spoke about a painting made by a quiet child. The page was almost completely black with only a small grey box in the middle. Curious about its meaning, she asked the child to explain it.

The child then shared a painful story. He said his stepfather locked him inside a room whenever his mother went to work. The small grey box in the painting represented the little space he could see from inside. The child also told her that he wanted to wear a school uniform and attend classes like other children.

Nagi said moments like these made her realise that many children silently carry struggles that are often not visible to others. She explained how art became a way for children to speak about feelings and experiences they could not easily express in words.

During the conversation, Nagi also recalled being questioned by people in slum areas and conflict-hit regions, including Kashmir, about the value of education. Many would ask, "Padhna kyu hai?" (Why is there a need to study?). She said these questions pushed her to work harder on explaining how education can improve lives and create opportunities for children.

Talking about her work in underserved neighbourhoods, Nagi said she painted walls with lessons and learning material so children could connect with education in their own surroundings. The goal was to make learning simple, engaging and available even where schools or resources were limited.

Apart from education, Nagi also spoke about improving living spaces through art. She said beautifying walls and surroundings in slum communities can help create a better environment and give people a sense of dignity and hope. "Being an artist, you don't sleep," she said while describing her passion for the work.

Nagi added that children remain at the centre of her efforts. "I love children. I am happiest when I am surrounded by them," she said, while explaining why she continues to work closely with young learners in different parts of the country.