"When You Educate A Girl Child, You Transform Generations": Akshaya Patra CEO At NDTV Conclave

NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026: NDTV's LearnNXT Conclave 2026, being held today, brought together leading voices from the education sector, policymakers, and global academia leaders for discussions on the future of learning and education in India.

Speaking at the conclave, Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, highlighted how nutrition and access to education can play a major role in reducing school dropout rates and transforming lives, particularly for girls.

Responding to a question on nourishment and ways to tackle dropouts, Venkat shared an emotional anecdote from a workshop organised by a US-based information security company. He recalled that after the session, the company's CSR head introduced him to a young woman named Suma, describing it as "a surprise bigger than a big cheque".

"She told me that she was an orphan and had received meals from The Akshaya Patra Foundation at her orphanage for nearly 10 years," Venkat said. Today, Suma works as a purchase analyst, he added, calling her journey an example of how nutrition and educational support can change lives.

"There are many such examples where nutrition and access to education have transformed lives, especially for girls," he said.

Venkat also referred to the remarks of Neeru Yadav, Sarpanch of Lambi Ahir Gram Panchayat in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, who said, "When you educate a girl child, you can transform generations."

Stressing the importance of a holistic approach, Venkat said nutrition, education, sanitation, and hygiene must work together to bring meaningful social change.

"If we focus on nutrition, education, sanitation and hygiene together, this convergence can transform the country and contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.