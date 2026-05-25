"Education Can Change Circumstances": Rajasthan Sarpanch Neeru Yadav Speaks On Rural Learning

Neeru Yadav on Sunday highlighted the importance of basic education and community-led learning initiatives during a discussion at the NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026. Speaking at the panel session titled "The Rural Multiplier: Powering A Viksit Bharat From The Ground Up," Yadav said education remains the strongest tool for social transformation in villages.

"Education is the only medium that can change your circumstances," she said while speaking about her work in rural Rajasthan.

The sarpanch of Lambi Ahir Gram Panchayat in Jhunjhunu district said her focus has been on ensuring access to basic education for every child in the village. She also spoke about introducing "book-free learning" methods for children to make education more engaging and practical.

The panel explored how community participation can strengthen rural education systems and reduce learning gaps in underserved areas.

During the discussion, Tinni Sawhney addressed whether rural parents see education as a long-term investment, especially in financially difficult circumstances.

"Every parent wants their child to be successful," Sawhney said.

She noted that school enrolment in rural India has improved significantly over the years, but added that the focus must now shift towards improving learning quality and parental participation.

"It is important that we now focus on quality, learning, and parental engagement in schools," she said.

The session also featured Shridhar Venkat and Samyukta Subramanian. The discussion covered issues such as rural school dropouts, nutrition, girls' education, and the role of communities in improving access to quality education.

The NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026 is bringing together educators, policymakers, and global institutions to discuss the future of education, inclusivity, AI-driven learning, and curriculum reforms in India.